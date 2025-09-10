4 Tips For Getting Cheaper Steaks At Sam's Club

One of the best perks offered by warehouse retailers like Sam's Club is the cost-savings on bulk purchases. However, these savings only count if you can use up bulk products before they spoil, which is where freezing steak comes in. According to the USDA, steak can be stored in the freezer for four to 12 months before quality issues arise, provided the temperature in the appliance is set to zero degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Where you place the steak can affect temperature, so try to store the meat on the bottom shelf, as that's often the coldest area.

Excessive air exposure is one of our big mistakes everyone makes when freezing steaks. However, leaving raw meat uncovered for part of the time may result in a better outcome. Specifically, when that exposure happens when you initially freeze the meat, it could expedite the process and prevent the formation of large, damaging ice crystals. In this case, steaks should be positioned on a baking sheet and placed in the freezer until the meat is completely frozen. You can use a piece of parchment paper to prevent the steaks from sticking to the sheet. Once they're frozen, secure them in plastic cling film before storing them in a freezer-safe bag or container. This method deters the development of freezer burn and makes it easier to cook the meat without defrosting when a carnivorous craving takes hold.