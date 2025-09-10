4 Tips For Getting Cheaper Steaks At Sam's Club
Mashed has previously explored reasons meat could get more expensive in 2025. At the time, the low supply of domestic cattle and looming tariff threats indicated that even modest steak cuts would skyrocket in price. It appears that the cows have finally come home to graze, as global beef prices have reached record highs. In the U.S., the increasing cost of beef doesn't appear to be relenting any time soon, which leaves consumers looking for ways to lower costs when shopping for this grocery staple. Enter Sam's Club, a warehouse retail chain with a sizable meat department and an ample assortment of steak and other types of beef.
Buying food in bulk is a great way to save money, and Sam's Club's meat offers a combination of quality and affordability. We're here to help you shave even more dollars off your grocery bill when shopping for steaks at the store. Freezing your meat, identifying beef cuts that give you a better bang for your buck, taking advantage of store rewards, and knowing when to shop at Sam's club can help you find quality items without breaking the bank.
Buy meat in bulk and freeze it
One of the best perks offered by warehouse retailers like Sam's Club is the cost-savings on bulk purchases. However, these savings only count if you can use up bulk products before they spoil, which is where freezing steak comes in. According to the USDA, steak can be stored in the freezer for four to 12 months before quality issues arise, provided the temperature in the appliance is set to zero degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Where you place the steak can affect temperature, so try to store the meat on the bottom shelf, as that's often the coldest area.
Excessive air exposure is one of our big mistakes everyone makes when freezing steaks. However, leaving raw meat uncovered for part of the time may result in a better outcome. Specifically, when that exposure happens when you initially freeze the meat, it could expedite the process and prevent the formation of large, damaging ice crystals. In this case, steaks should be positioned on a baking sheet and placed in the freezer until the meat is completely frozen. You can use a piece of parchment paper to prevent the steaks from sticking to the sheet. Once they're frozen, secure them in plastic cling film before storing them in a freezer-safe bag or container. This method deters the development of freezer burn and makes it easier to cook the meat without defrosting when a carnivorous craving takes hold.
Put your Sam's Cash rewards to excellent use
Back in 2022, Sam's Club made a major overhaul to its rewards program. Members of the grocery chain can now earn Sam's Cash on purchases at a rate of 2% when shopping in-store, while Sam's Club Mastercard cardholders get 3% back. Upon earning Sam's Cash, shoppers are free to spend it at the store or use the funds to pay their membership fees. Members can also request to "cash out" their earnings, meaning the store will remit the cash equivalent.
One caveat: you only earn Sam's Cash on eligible items, and the store doesn't offer a list of which products are eligible. However, it does list ineligible products, which include tobacco, e-cigarettes, gift cards, and prescription drugs. As such, it's safe to assume that customers can earn Sam's Cash when buying steaks, and subsequently spend the cash earned on future beef purchases. For consumers who regularly spend money at the chain, these rewards can add up and offset ever increasing beef costs.
Be choosy about your selections
Both porterhouse and T-bone steaks are derived from the short loin of the cow, so each cut boasts nice marbling (i.e., dispersed fat content throughout the muscle). The porterhouse contains two distinct cuts (the filet mignon and New York Strip). By contrast, T-bones come from the front of the short loin, which results in a smaller portion of filet and less beef overall. Rumor has it that Sam's Club categorizes porterhouses as T-bone steaks, which means shoppers may get a larger cut for the same price. While we're not able to substantiate this claim, it's worth noting that a lucky Redditor purchased a porterhouse labeled as a T-bone at Walmart (the owner of Sam's Club) and subsequently scored a big discount.
Sirloin is usually considered a lower quality steak due to minimal marbling and denser texture. As such, this cut is a lot cheaper, but you can upgrade the steak by selecting a USDA prime sirloin over choice or select beef. Prime is the highest designation the USDA gives to beef and is reserved for cuts taken from young cattle with ample marbling. As a result, prime sirloin is going to offer greater quality for your money when shopping at the warehouse retail chain. For more help making a selection, check out our ranking of the best (and worst) steaks you can buy at Sam's Club.
Time your shopping excursions to take advantage of markdowns
Visiting Sam's Club on certain days of the week is a great way for members to discover deep discounts on staple groceries and other items. When it comes to steak and other types of meat, new products often arrive at the store on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. As fresh cuts of meat come in, the store will try to expedite the sale of existing products approaching their sell-by date by marking them down. Restocking days and markdown amounts naturally vary from location to location, so you might want to contact your local Sam's Club for more information.
Along with helping you save money on quality cuts of steak, visiting the store during the week lets customers avoid one of the most annoying aspects of shopping at Sam's Club: the massive crowd of people who opt to shop at the store during the weekend. Weekday shoppers typically have a little more wiggle room and will face less competition when it comes to snagging the best steak the store has to offer. By shopping smart at Sam's Club, members can enjoy their favorite foods even as grocery prices continue to soar.