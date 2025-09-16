One Michigan Restaurant Lands On NY Times 2025 Best List (It's Not In Detroit)
While Michigan might not be thought of as a culinary powerhouse, the state does have a semi-official cocktail known as the Hummer. Moreover, many popular chain restaurants that got their start in Detroit, including Lefty's Cheesesteaks and Little Caesar's. In fact, the Wolverine State has even more to offer the food world, at least according to The New York Times. In the newspaper's 2025 Best Restaurant List, Modern Bird of Traverse City, Michigan, was lauded as being the absolute best culinary experience the state has to offer. Chefs Andy Elliott and wife Emily Stewart are the owners and sharp minds behind this seemingly unassuming establishment, which features a quaint interior and carefully curated dinner menu. They first met at Chicago-based, Michelin-starred Boka.
Reporters working on behalf of the NY Times made their determination after visiting restaurants across 33 states. Along with food quality and ambiance, the reviewers looked for cohesive culinary points of view and welcoming vibes from each of the establishments. Per the 2024 NY Times Best Restaurants list, Michigan was previously represented by the Ann Arbor-based eatery Noori Pocha & Chicken, a Korean gastropub with kitschy decor and a tempting menu.
At Modern Bird local ingredients meet culinary artistry
As relayed by the NY Times, Traverse City's Modern Bird prioritizes local ingredients and uses them to create fun and interesting dishes sure to linger on one's palate. It sources fruit and vegetables from multiple farms (primarily Loma Farm, Lakeview Hill, and Second Spring) and bases its menu on what's available at different points in the year. The focus on seasonal eating is arguably crucial, as it improves the quality of food and may even reduce the environmental impacts of production.
As for what diners will find on Modern Bird's menu, keep in mind that selections vary according to ingredient availability, changing of the seasons, and the inspiration of chef Elliott. The current dinner selection includes Wagyu Denver steak, lamb neck croquette, and sockeye salmon. The restaurant even offers a distinctive take on the corn dog, which is made with house breakfast sausage, apple, and a proprietary creamy mustard sauce. Be sure to check out the handcrafted desserts, courtesy of co-manager Emily Stewart, which includes blueberry panna cotta and key lime pie.