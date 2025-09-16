One Michigan Restaurant Lands On NY Times 2025 Best List (It's Not In Detroit)

While Michigan might not be thought of as a culinary powerhouse, the state does have a semi-official cocktail known as the Hummer. Moreover, many popular chain restaurants that got their start in Detroit, including Lefty's Cheesesteaks and Little Caesar's. In fact, the Wolverine State has even more to offer the food world, at least according to The New York Times. In the newspaper's 2025 Best Restaurant List, Modern Bird of Traverse City, Michigan, was lauded as being the absolute best culinary experience the state has to offer. Chefs Andy Elliott and wife Emily Stewart are the owners and sharp minds behind this seemingly unassuming establishment, which features a quaint interior and carefully curated dinner menu. They first met at Chicago-based, Michelin-starred Boka.

Reporters working on behalf of the NY Times made their determination after visiting restaurants across 33 states. Along with food quality and ambiance, the reviewers looked for cohesive culinary points of view and welcoming vibes from each of the establishments. Per the 2024 NY Times Best Restaurants list, Michigan was previously represented by the Ann Arbor-based eatery Noori Pocha & Chicken, a Korean gastropub with kitschy decor and a tempting menu.