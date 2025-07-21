9 Popular Restaurant Chains That Started In Detroit

Detroit is perhaps best known for cars and music, but let's not forget about its food scene. You might have already checked out some of the classic Detroit foods you need to try before you die, but did you know about all the popular restaurant chains that started in Detroit? Motor City's thriving food culture might play a part in why it's had so many restaurants turn into much-loved chains, even though it's only one of many cities across the nation.

Given that Detroit has its own classic pizza style inspired by car factory parts, it's no surprise that several pie shops have gone national. But that's not all the city has to offer. Its Coney dogs and Coney Island restaurants are perhaps equally iconic to those in the know, and have expanded to other parts of the country. And there are also sub shops, cheesesteak joints, and more that have broken out to form larger chains. Sure, it might be disappointing for original customers who wanted to keep their fave spot a secret, but it's great news for the rest of us.

Here are nine popular restaurant chains that started in Detroit. Each has a story of hustle, neighborhood loyalty, and that particular Detroit spirit of feeding people well without breaking the bank. Now you might be able to get their food elsewhere, but it all started in Motor City. You might even be lucky enough to have one in your neighborhood to try out.