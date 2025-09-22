Once-Struggling '90s Restaurant Chains That Are Making A Comeback

The '90s were filled with Britney Spears' music, Saturday morning cartoons, and wild snack foods like Trix Yogurt, 3D Doritos, and Surge soda. Just like the overly processed foods that were a hallmark of the decade, certain restaurants that were a hit at the time began to lose their appeal. However, some of these once-struggling spots have had a resurgence in popularity over the last few years, and are bringing back the nostalgia factor from the era before iPhones.

Several eateries that had a '90s heyday met their demise due to unfortunate circumstances, such as the Great Recession of the mid-2000s, the COVID-19 pandemic, or simply from fan dismissal over the years. Yet the 2020s are proving to be a new day for restaurants such as Chili's, Red Lobster, and others that went through rough patches. With the help of social media and other efforts to grab Gen Z's interest, these casual dining chains have come back from the brink of extinction. Keep reading to learn which famed chain restaurants are making triumphant returns.