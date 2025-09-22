Once-Struggling '90s Restaurant Chains That Are Making A Comeback
The '90s were filled with Britney Spears' music, Saturday morning cartoons, and wild snack foods like Trix Yogurt, 3D Doritos, and Surge soda. Just like the overly processed foods that were a hallmark of the decade, certain restaurants that were a hit at the time began to lose their appeal. However, some of these once-struggling spots have had a resurgence in popularity over the last few years, and are bringing back the nostalgia factor from the era before iPhones.
Several eateries that had a '90s heyday met their demise due to unfortunate circumstances, such as the Great Recession of the mid-2000s, the COVID-19 pandemic, or simply from fan dismissal over the years. Yet the 2020s are proving to be a new day for restaurants such as Chili's, Red Lobster, and others that went through rough patches. With the help of social media and other efforts to grab Gen Z's interest, these casual dining chains have come back from the brink of extinction. Keep reading to learn which famed chain restaurants are making triumphant returns.
Chili's
Following the '07 recession, Chili's saw a drop in sales, but has since experienced a revival due to the efforts of its parent company, Brinker International. Brinker's CEO, Kevin Hochman, who joined in 2022, credits Chili's marketing team for helping the company become relevant again. An improved focus on social media and promotions like the Chili's "3 for Me" deal has also aided a soaring sales increase of about 31% in late 2024. The "3 for Me" offer allows diners to get a drink, starter, and a main course with a side for just $10.99.
When the Chili's Triple Dipper appetizer went viral, it was calling all '90s babies' names. Gen Z and their TikTok-happy fingers helped make the classic starter, which consists of three smaller-portioned appetizers, cool again. Clips on TikTok of vloggers doing infamously delicious cheese pulls with Chili's regular and Nashville Hot-flavored fried mozzarella made for that perfect, like-generating shot.
Cici's Pizza
CiCi's Pizza is an all-you-can-eat Italian-style buffet chain that was beloved back in the day. The chain had a run of bad luck and declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2021, due to COVID-19. The company's income dropped from $177.3 million in 2019 to just $76.3 million in 2020. However, its financial situation quickly turned a corner once D&G Investors acquired CiCi's debt and relaunched the label.
The tactic for pulling Cicis out of restaurant ruin was to expand and modernize its game rooms and pizza buffet set-up. Cicis slashed its O.G. coin-based arcade machines in favor of larger, card-based game arenas, which has increased revenue. The company is also using technology to make its takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup fast and easy for customers. CiCi's also hopped on the nostalgia train by celebrating its 40th anniversary earlier this year with fun menu concoctions like Chicken & Eggo Waffles Pizza and Oreo Brownie Pizza.
Rainforest Cafe
Many of us remember being greeted by that jaw-dropping talking tree and those somewhat creepy animatronic jungle figurines upon entering the lush Rainforest Cafe. After 30 years in business, there are now just around 20 Rainforest Cafe locations throughout the globe, including one in Dubai. Back in the day, there were about 59 locations. The leafy, immersive atmosphere had thunderclaps and rainforest decor that made you feel like you were actually in the wild — with a fruity Mai Tai. Youngsters of today have embraced the eatery, inspiring viral reactions on social media by sharing videos of themselves at the restaurant, with one TikToker declaring, "Thunderstorms at Rainforest Cafe are my safe space." Others reminisce about their childhoods at the eatery, bringing back further awareness of the place.
Fans continue to visit U.S. locations, such as the one in Galveston, Texas. This location is notably home to the Rainforest Cafe water ride, and it still brings families and kids of all ages back to the jungle. The company also refreshed its brand with a 30th anniversary celebration in 2024, featuring throwback menu dishes like "Jamaican Me Crazy Pork Chops" and "Southern Cross Lasagna." That same year, the Amazonian eatery had a pop-up shop and restaurant at Manhattan's Empire State Building, which stayed for a few days in October. The chain marketed the occasion with teasers on TikTok featuring its longtime mascot, Cha! Cha! the tree frog.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster, with its famed seafood boils and Cheddar Bay Biscuits, started sinking into the ocean when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2024. The restaurant fell on hard times after years of doomed promotions, such as the $20 Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal that cost the company a boatload of cash. However, after restructuring and closing some floundering locations, Red Lobster brought on new leadership in late 2024, with CEO Damola Adamolekun.
The 36-year-old brought in a millennial perspective, and it has awakened the restaurant from the shipwrecked dead. Adamolekun led a $60 million investment that involved eliminating pricey deals in favor of promos such as Lobsterfest and shrimp specials. Fan favorites returned, menus are more customizable, and new items were added, like garlic butter-poached Maine lobster, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster rolls. Joey Fatone, of *NSYNC fame, brought the '90s back in full force when he starred in a Red Lobster commercial for its 3-Course Shrimp Sensation meal for $19.99.