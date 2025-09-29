Soft, Chewy, And Oversized: Copycat Subway Footlong Cookie Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wished for Subway's cookies to be bigger, the sandwich chain fulfilled that wish when it launched Sidekicks in 2024, offering Cinnabon churros, Auntie Anne's pretzels, and, of course, Subway's chocolate chip cookies in footlong form. Can you imagine 12 inches of irresistibly soft, chewy, chocolate chip goodness? If that sounds tempting, you don't have to visit Subway to enjoy this uniquely shaped cookie. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat recipe with the same fluffy texture and richness for you to try at home.

Making the cookie dough itself is pretty straightforward, but for the cookies to take a footlong shape, Bottalico took clever aluminum foil kitchen hacks to the next level by crafting baking pans out of heavy-duty aluminum foil. The 3-by-12-inch pans are a unique size not sold in stores. Although making the pans adds to the prep time, you'll be rewarded with cookies that have the same long, narrow shape sold at Subway, making this recipe stand out from other cookie recipes. Because of the cookies' fun shape, we recommend sharing them, as each cookie is made from half a batch of cookie dough. If this all sounds intriguing, but the idea of making pans from scratch is causing you to hesitate, Bottalico shares other options below.