One Of Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Southern Desserts Starts With A Simple Cake Mix

Reese Witherspoon's mud pie trifle recipe captures the spirit of Southern hospitality in a jar. The humble dessert is built from just a few familiar ingredients — chocolate cake mix, instant pudding, crumbled chocolate sandwich cookies, and whipped topping.

The actress and entrepreneur, whose Nashville upbringing shaped her values and connection to cuisine, shares the beloved recipe in her 2018 cookbook "Whiskey in a Teacup" — a title inspired by her grandmother Dorothea Draper's saying that Southern women are delicate and ornamental on the outside, but strong and fiery on the inside. Throughout the book, she offers culinary wisdom passed down through generations.

Witherspoon's recipe is a playful take on the trifle, a layered dessert traditionally composed of at least three elements with contrasting textures. The actress' version begins with chocolate cake. Use a box mix if you're following Witherspoon's lead, or homemade if you're in the mood to bake from scratch. Then come Oreo cookies, crushed until they resemble Mississippi riverbed soil, giving rise to the cheeky "mud" part of the name. From there, the magic is in the layers: spongy cake offering structure, cookie crumbles delivering crunch, and silky pudding tying everything together. A crown of Cool Whip drifts over the top like a sweet, fluffy cloud.