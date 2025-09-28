This Old-School Restaurant Chain Is A Must-Visit For Holiday Decor Fans
No matter how good an eatery's food tastes, the ambiance can really make or break your dining experience. And there's just something so homey and charming about a meal served with a side of seasonal decor. If there's one fast casual chain that nails it on that front, it's Cracker Barrel.
The old-school chain of family-friendly restaurants, beloved for its menu full of Southern comfort food, tabletop peg games, and, of course, eclectic vintage decor, welcomes guests with a gift shop full of holiday decorations that shake up the mood throughout the year. And now that Cracker Barrel's controversial plans for a redesign have been nixed, customers can continue to enjoy the quaint interiors (which carry on the legacy of one single family) dressed up for the holiday season and beyond.
Cracker Barrel outposts go all out during Christmastime especially. You can find their signature stone fireplaces and mantels decked out in lights, ribbons, and garlands and see traditional Christmas trees dotting the room. But the festive vibes are alive all year round at the chain's famous front-of-house shop, which features an ever-changing display of decorations and merchandise that customers can actually shop. Sometimes it's a lineup of eagles, flag, and red, white, and blue attire ahead of the Fourth of July. You might also find warm, rustic pieces for fall that marry heritage vibes with the harvest. It's no wonder holiday decor fans enjoy going there.
Cracker Barrel starts selling its cult-favorite decor early
Although Cracker Barrel starts decorating its restaurant space closer to the holiday season, its rotation of seasonal decor in the "old country store" starts appearing months in advance. Main sections of the shop may be more up to date, but you'll find festive displays nodding to the next season or holiday well before it's time to celebrate. For example, by June 2025, Cracker Barrel had already begun putting out Halloween decorations (much to the delight of spooky season fans like TikToker @llove.monicaa, who gave followers a tour of the decor).
By September, locations had already started selling Christmas knickknacks, including new takes on the meticulously designed salt and pepper shakers that have a cult following of collectors. On TikTok, user @maeganbella provided a glimpse of the 2025 collection, which includes snowmen, yule logs, fruit cakes, and even cats and dogs donning Santa hats. Cracker Barrel famously releases playful pieces seasonally, with offerings for Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving as well. Releasing them (and other decorations) ahead of time allows fans to stock up and start prepping their own celebratory setups at home.
Of course, just taking in the kitsch in-store is enough to lift one's spirits. As one TikTok commenter wrote in response to another video showcasing the early Christmas items, "I love going into Cracker barrel and the [first] thing you see is the decoration for every holiday." Pair that with some biscuits and crispy fried chicken, and we totally get the appeal.