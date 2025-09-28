This Old-School Restaurant Chain Is A Must-Visit For Holiday Decor Fans

Although Cracker Barrel starts decorating its restaurant space closer to the holiday season, its rotation of seasonal decor in the "old country store" starts appearing months in advance. Main sections of the shop may be more up to date, but you'll find festive displays nodding to the next season or holiday well before it's time to celebrate. For example, by June 2025, Cracker Barrel had already begun putting out Halloween decorations (much to the delight of spooky season fans like TikToker @llove.monicaa, who gave followers a tour of the decor).

By September, locations had already started selling Christmas knickknacks, including new takes on the meticulously designed salt and pepper shakers that have a cult following of collectors. On TikTok, user @maeganbella provided a glimpse of the 2025 collection, which includes snowmen, yule logs, fruit cakes, and even cats and dogs donning Santa hats. Cracker Barrel famously releases playful pieces seasonally, with offerings for Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving as well. Releasing them (and other decorations) ahead of time allows fans to stock up and start prepping their own celebratory setups at home.

Of course, just taking in the kitsch in-store is enough to lift one's spirits. As one TikTok commenter wrote in response to another video showcasing the early Christmas items, "I love going into Cracker barrel and the [first] thing you see is the decoration for every holiday." Pair that with some biscuits and crispy fried chicken, and we totally get the appeal.