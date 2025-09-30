Costco Accounts For Half The World's Sales Of This Nut
Costco is often considered a leader in the warehouse retail game, and much of the chain's success can be attributed to its meticulous practices and strategic approach. The store's expertise is evident in its process for sourcing cashews, the tasty and nutritious nut produced by tropical cashew trees. Costco is reportedly responsible for half of worldwide cashew sales and works with over a million farmers in various regions of Africa to ensure a steady supply. We ranked Kirkland Signature snacks from worst to best and rated Costco's cashews as one of the more tempting items at the chain, so the process appears to be working.
On the Costco website, corporate foods buyer Justin Knapp states, "The sheer volume of cashews that we [sell] requires us to be sourcing from multiple countries in order to be able to supply our members." Knapp goes on to say that working with farmers in numerous countries prevents disruptions in the supply of cashews to the 76 million Costco members all over the world. Cashew trees need heat, predictable wet and dry seasons, and ample sunlight to truly thrive. As such, droughts and other extreme weather events can affect yields.
More than just cashews: how Costco helps farmers
The Costco team utilizes a hands-on approach when sourcing cashews and other nuts from various parts of the world. Team members travel to farms to ensure proper practices and support farming operations. As explained by Costco's corporate assistant food buyer Phillip Lott, "We don't go in just to take from [farmers'] crops." Instead, Costco collaborates with groups and organizations to strengthen farming operations and provide farmers with the tools they need to thrive. According to Lott, this approach "makes [the farmers] more economically stable and helps us get more tonnage for our programs."
In addition to practical assistance, Costco is also adamant about maintaining good working conditions and ensuring workers' rights. The company is active in supporting charitable work to ensure clean water, reliable childcare, and inclusivity among the farming operations it works with. The chain is also passionate about sustainability and donates its leftover fruits and vegetables to local food banks with the assistance of Feeding America. At a time when progressive corporate policies are under attack, Costco holds fast to its core principles. These standards benefit hardworking farmers all over the world, and they also ensure that Costco members can enjoy delicious and affordable cashews.