Costco Accounts For Half The World's Sales Of This Nut

Costco is often considered a leader in the warehouse retail game, and much of the chain's success can be attributed to its meticulous practices and strategic approach. The store's expertise is evident in its process for sourcing cashews, the tasty and nutritious nut produced by tropical cashew trees. Costco is reportedly responsible for half of worldwide cashew sales and works with over a million farmers in various regions of Africa to ensure a steady supply. We ranked Kirkland Signature snacks from worst to best and rated Costco's cashews as one of the more tempting items at the chain, so the process appears to be working.

On the Costco website, corporate foods buyer Justin Knapp states, "The sheer volume of cashews that we [sell] requires us to be sourcing from multiple countries in order to be able to supply our members." Knapp goes on to say that working with farmers in numerous countries prevents disruptions in the supply of cashews to the 76 million Costco members all over the world. Cashew trees need heat, predictable wet and dry seasons, and ample sunlight to truly thrive. As such, droughts and other extreme weather events can affect yields.