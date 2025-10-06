Want To Eat In A Train Car? 11 Restaurants Where You Can
The railroads evoke a sense of nostalgia, with visions of long cross-country journeys from days gone by. But if you want to eat in a train car without stepping aboard an Amtrak, you can. There are restaurants across the U.S. and beyond that utilize old railcars as dining rooms. These train cars house everything from diners to Chinese restaurants to fine dining establishments.
We've done the research and created a list of our favorite train car restaurants that we recommend visiting. There may not be many out there, but they're worth making the trip for. And if you already live near one of them, even better. These restaurants range from community institutions that have been going for decades to lesser-known locations that deserve the spotlight. There's something for every vibe, too. Whether you want to go to the type of place where a dinner jacket is essential or you want to belt out some karaoke after your meal, we've got options for you.
The golden age of the railroad might be over, but these decommissioned train cars are still doing their bit, feeding the masses. These spots are a lot of fun, but they're not just gimmicks. Whether you're a rail fan or just want to eat somewhere a bit different, you've got plenty of options.
Frank's Diner, Spokane, WA
Step inside either of Spokane's two Frank's Diner locations and you'll be feasting on a slice of railroad history. The downtown spot is housed in Car No. 1787, a 1906 presidential railcar once used by Northern Pacific's top brass before it was transformed into a diner in Seattle in 1931. After decades of service there, it rolled east and found a permanent home in Spokane, where it's been winning "Best Breakfast" honors for more than 30 years.
At the Northside location, the Laketon — an enormous 1913 Pullman sleeping car later converted into a dining car — was rescued from retirement in the 1990s and painstakingly restored. This one has been serving the community in North Spokane ever since.
Whichever location you head to, expect classic diner food. The breakfast menu features favorites such as eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, fried green tomatoes, pancakes, and waffles. The main menu has burgers, sandwiches, meatloaf, and salads. Then you've got old-school desserts like cobbler and bread pudding. And you can wash that all down with an old-fashioned malt.
Multiple locations
Bob's Train, Sarasota, FL
Tucked away in Sarasota, Florida, Bob's Train is part restaurant, part museum, and entirely one of a kind. It's housed in four 85-foot railcars, including a 1916 car once owned by the Ringlings, of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art fame. The spot blends local history with an eclectic American menu for an unforgettable experience.
Owner and chef Robert Horne is as much a storyteller as a cook, filling the walls with circus, military, and sports memorabilia that trace Sarasota's past. Diners often stumble across photos of relatives while waiting for their meals, sparking stories that Robert is more than happy to share. It's the kind of place you might pop inside for a quick lunch and come out three hours later with countless tales and Bob as your new best friend.
The menu shifts regularly, but standouts include a brie-and-berry grilled cheese on sourdough and the signature moose burger, a juicy Black Angus patty topped with mozzarella, olives, onions, and tomato. Served with house-made potato chips, it's the kind of quirky comfort food that matches the setting. It's a true hidden gem for those willing to seek it out, but it's only open for weekday lunch and Sunday brunch.
2211 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL, 34247
(941) 321-5643
Bull Moose Bar and Grille, Sandwich, IL
The Bull Moose Bar & Grille brings history to the table in a way few restaurants can. Its centerpiece is a 1893 Pullman Palace dining car once used by President Theodore Roosevelt during his 1912 "Bull Moose Party" campaign, now restored as a cozy backdrop for casual meals and cocktails.
The menu is approachable, built around fresh, high-quality ingredients without the pretension (or price tag) you might expect in such a storied setting. With burgers, sandwiches, subs, topped mac and cheese, salads, and more, there's something on the menu to suit most tastes. The desserts look amazing, too, whether you want something outlandish, like fried cheesecake, or a classic, like a root beer float.
Inside, it looks like a museum piece but feels like a neighborhood hub. It's a place with the easygoing, convivial spirit of "Cheers," where locals gather for lunch, dinner, or a nightcap. With good food and a lively bar that hums from happy hour into the evening, the Bull Moose strikes a rare balance. It boasts historic charm, modern flavors, and the kind of friendly atmosphere that makes visitors feel like regulars from the moment they arrive.
202 S Main St, Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-8002
Orient Express, Seattle, WA
Seattle's Orient Express is a long-running SoDo spot built from decommissioned railcars. Initially opened in 1949 as Andy's Diner, it grew into a working-class institution — eight cars joined together to serve lines of lunch crowds and late-night regulars. When Andy's closed in 2008, it was reborn later that year as the Orient Express, which kept the vintage railcar dining experience intact while turning the page with a new menu and new vibe.
Part of the restaurant's lore is its connection to the presidency. One car was famously ridden by Franklin D. Roosevelt, a detail that only deepened the place's old-time mystique. The car still retains many original features, including wood paneling, vintage booths, and ornate wall lamps.
It might not look like the sort of place you'd get served Chinese dishes and Thai food, but that's precisely what's on the menu. Spring rolls, pot stickers, satay, pad Thai, papaya salad — you'll find all that and more at Orient Express. What's more, you can also rent one of eight private karaoke rooms, some accommodating up to 45 people. Alternatively, you can book the entire venue for a private party accommodating up to 300 guests.
2963 4th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
(206) 682-0683
Carneys, Los Angeles, CA
There's something deliciously old-school about eating in a train, and Carney's gives you the chance to do that in L.A. without ever riding the rails. Launched on the Sunset Strip in 1975 by radio exec John Wolfe and his wife Pat, the original spot was built inside retired Union Pacific coaches. This includes a Challenger-class coach dating back to 1926, which was hauled in from the Mojave and set into place during an overnight operation that shut down lanes on Sunset. A second, slightly quieter outpost opened on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City in 1981. It uses a former Southern Pacific coach from around 1942, which later ran on Amtrak until its retirement in 1980, before being transported to the Valley.
The Wolfes still run the family business, and much of the railcar charm remains: luggage racks, pull-down shades, and the cozy, narrow booths. You can imagine you're really on a cross-country trip, the old-fashioned way. Its menu is the kind you'd expect at a 21st-century diner, with burgers and hot dogs taking center stage. The chili is famous, and you can get it slathered on top of burgers if that's your style.
Multiple locations
Metrobar, Washington, DC
Hop off the Red Line and you'll find Metrobar — an 11,000 square foot social hub built around a lovingly reworked 5000-series Metro railcar. You can hang out in the old car itself or in the outdoor area surrounding it. Tucked just west of the skybridge from Rhode Island Ave to Brentwood station and a short stroll from the Metropolitan Branch Trail, the venue transforms transit nostalgia into a warm, arts-driven hangout where music, exhibitions, and cocktails meet.
Although this venue is primarily a bar, it features a rotating food truck schedule. So, you can grab dinner from whichever food truck is around or from the nearby Bryant Street Market and eat it onsite. There's convenient parking next door if you're driving, but arriving by Metro feels fitting — this is a place born from a subway car, after all. Whether you want a relaxed drink or a big night out, Metrobar stakes a claim as one of DC's most imaginative gathering spots.
640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 630-2185
Happy Endings Caboose Cafe, Canon City, CO
Perched on 3rd Street between downtown Canon City and the Arkansas River, sits the Happy Endings Caboose Cafe. The little red caboose began life in 1924 — built by the Mount Vernon Car Manufacturing Company for the Great Western Railway — and spent decades sheltering freight crews. It could hold up to 10 passengers and baggage, and was the place crews on freight trains would hang out after a busy shift.
After changing hands throughout the 1980s and being purchased by the Royal Gorge Route in 1999, the car was lovingly restored and reimagined as a café, which opened in 2019. Today, it's a beloved local spot for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast offerings include crepes, breakfast burritos, and cinnamon rolls, alongside some excellent coffee. You can also enjoy drinks like mimosas and Bloody Marys for a boozy brunch. At lunch, you can get burgers, wraps, paninis, and salad. Cozy inside and steeped in history, the caboose still feels like a place to pause at the end of the line — only now it's designed to feed you, not house the crew.
403 Water Street Blvd, Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 276-4023
Casey Jones' Restaurant, Ronks, PA
Park yourself at Casey Jones' Restaurant and you're literally dining in railroad history. The restaurant is housed in two original P-70, 80-ton Pennsylvania Railroad dining cars from the early 20th century. There's plenty of seating inside and the best window views for watching Strasburg Rail Road departures — arrive early if you want a front-row seat.
Casey Jones' is part of Paradise Station, which was formerly the Red Caboose Motel. It has been in its original form since 1970, but the Prickett family acquired it in 2016. Since then, they've carefully refreshed the property, introducing a new name and menu for the restaurant, as well as updated guest rooms for those who wish to stay overnight after enjoying a meal.
On the food front, the restaurant serves classic breakfast plates in the morning, featuring options such as eggs, bacon, hash browns, French toast, and pancakes, available in various combinations. At lunch and dinner, you'll find a fairly standard diner-style menu offering burgers and sandwiches, as well as traditional entrees like pot roast, meatloaf, and shepherd's pie.
312 Paradise Ln, Ronks, PA 17572
(717) 687-5000
Rock & Roll Diner, Oceano, CA
Perched on a triangular slice of land that once forced one local owner to reimagine his property, the Rock & Roll Diner is a living piece of railroading Americana. The two cars that form the restaurant were purchased at auction and installed around 1978 by a man named Erl "Chic" Sale, a former Union Pacific dining-car steward in the 1940s and 1950s who later turned to real estate.
Sale briefly operated the site as Oceano Railroad Company. The lot was fitted with a dining car, which was built in 1946 by Pullman Standard for Burlington Northern. And, alongside this, a glamorous 1947 Budd-built lounge that once rode the famed Orange Blossom Special — the same train immortalized in Johnny Cash's song.
After several short-lived owners, the diner we know today opened in January 1998. What began as a simple burger-and-BBQ menu quickly expanded as patrons discovered the proprietor's Greek roots. Family recipes from "Mama Vera" joined the menu. There's a whole Greek section that includes dishes like spanakopita, gyros, and souvlaki. But you've also got classic breakfasts, salads, sandwiches, and other down-home fare. Add milkshakes, an excellent happy hour, and classic tunes from the '50s and '60s, and you've got yourself a meal to remember.
1300 Railroad St, Oceano, CA 93445
(805) 473-2040
Jubilee Railroad, Dunsmuir, CA
Secluded in a spring-fed valley with Castle Crags looming overhead, Jubilee Railroad feels like a tiny, cheerful village made from trains. It's a wilderness lodge and restaurant in a stunning part of Northwestern California. What began in 1968 (when original cabooses were moved in and converted for sleeping and dining) has been reimagined under new ownership since January 2024, earning Traveler's Choice recognition in 2024 and 2025 for consistently top-tier reviews.
The heart of the property is the Dining Car: eight authentic rail coaches, including a restored Pullman Club Car that evokes the luxury of bygone rail travel. All this is complete with historic lighting, vintage Dunsmuir photos, and even the original water cooler. That Club Car can also be reserved for private gatherings.
In the galley kitchen, the focus is simple and local: breakfast, lunch, and dinner prepared from regionally sourced, often organic ingredients supplied by nearby farmers, ranchers, bakers, and cider makers. On the menus, you can find comfort food classics, such as burgers and steaks, as well as a variety of vegan and vegetarian options, along with lighter fare like salads and bowls. The folks at Jubilee Railroad even carbonate their own spring water.
Indoor car seating places you literally beneath the crags, and programming often includes live music and guest speakers, so you can get more than just dinner. Warm, rooted in place, and quietly ambitious about sustainability, Jubilee Railroad is worth a visit, whether just for food or to stay over.
100 Railroad Park Rd, Dunsmuir, CA 96025
(530) 235-4611
The Pullman, Galway, Ireland
Dining at The Pullman at Hotel Glenlo Abbey is like stepping into a gilded postcard from Europe's golden rail age — only the food proves it's very much of Ireland now. The restaurant occupies two genuine Orient Express carriages: Leona, built in 1927 and once traversing routes from Istanbul to St. Petersburg, and Linda, a 1954 companion. Leona even played a part in Winston Churchill's 1965 funeral cortege and turned up on film in the 1974 adaptation of "Murder on the Orient Express" before both cars found a quieter life as restaurant dining rooms and, ultimately, ended up at Glenlo in 1998.
A careful restoration completed in 2025 has retained the car's original features, such as fine wooden marquetry and brass fittings, but the kitchen is resolutely modern. Under head chef Angelo Vagiotis — whose resume includes stints at Noma and Manresa and a recent award-winning hotel restaurant — menus marry classic technique to Ireland's seasonal larder: Clare Island salmon, Wild Atlantic turbot, and local cheeses appear alongside refined, ingredient-led compositions. The Pullman keeps the formality of old-world rail travel while exuding warmth and approachability, making every meal feel like a short, elegant journey through place and time.
Bushypark, Galway, H91 XD8K, Ireland
(353) 91 519 600
Methodology
We scoured the internet for any restaurants, cafes, and diners located in train cars. We particularly looked at those in historic train cars or that are beloved by local communities. Those in the U.S. got priority, though we included an Irish restaurant that was especially notable.