Want To Eat In A Train Car? 11 Restaurants Where You Can

The railroads evoke a sense of nostalgia, with visions of long cross-country journeys from days gone by. But if you want to eat in a train car without stepping aboard an Amtrak, you can. There are restaurants across the U.S. and beyond that utilize old railcars as dining rooms. These train cars house everything from diners to Chinese restaurants to fine dining establishments.

We've done the research and created a list of our favorite train car restaurants that we recommend visiting. There may not be many out there, but they're worth making the trip for. And if you already live near one of them, even better. These restaurants range from community institutions that have been going for decades to lesser-known locations that deserve the spotlight. There's something for every vibe, too. Whether you want to go to the type of place where a dinner jacket is essential or you want to belt out some karaoke after your meal, we've got options for you.

The golden age of the railroad might be over, but these decommissioned train cars are still doing their bit, feeding the masses. These spots are a lot of fun, but they're not just gimmicks. Whether you're a rail fan or just want to eat somewhere a bit different, you've got plenty of options.