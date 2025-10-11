The Best Limited Edition M&M's Flavors We Wish We Could Eat All Year Long

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there an end to the revolving carousel of limited edition flavors the makers of M&M's are capable of conjuring up? Every few months sees another devious invention added to the ever-growing catalog of flavors and fillings. It's hard to imagine that a button-sized chocolate candy would be so ripe for experimentation. But if the bakery collection coming in January 2026 is any indication, the playful ideas won't stop with lemon meringue pie, cherry chocolate cupcake, and peanut butter cinnamon roll. Who could have imagined the basic plain-and-peanut blueprint could expand to include such wild blends as Mexican jalapeño, popcorn, and even bubble gum?

All of this M&M's flavor madness is enough to make chocolate lovers long for a return engagement from some of the most creative and clever creations the confectionary classic has ever churned out. But which flavors would be the best to bring back outside of their designated limited timeframe?

There have been so many variations through the years, it's almost impossible to trim the selections worthy of a revisit. Barring any miraculous shift, these special release M&M's flavors may circle back for a holiday visit or a second seasonal appearance. We'd be happy if they found a permanent place in the catalog. Here's hoping M&M's might agree someday.