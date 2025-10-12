The Sam's Club Membership Perk Costco Can't Pull Off

There are two types of bulk shoppers out there: Costco members and Sam's Club members. Both get some serious perks that come with shopping at a big box store, including high-quality groceries at wholesale prices, a daily lineup of major deals, and the ability to load up on family-sized essentials that reduce the frequency of restock runs. But when it comes to whether Costco or Sam's Club is a better investment, there are some key differences that may make one or the other more worth your while.

If you prefer to skip long, in-person shopping trips (and all the impulse purchases they inevitably incur), Sam's Club might have you sold based on the fact that it offers curbside pickup. Sam's Club launched the super convenient membership perk nationwide back in 2020. The process is easy; you simply order your items online or via the Sam's Club app, set the date and time of your pickup, then pull up to a designated parking area and wait for your haul — which, better yet, will be loaded right into your vehicle by an employee.

Although subject to availability, most of the store's items can be purchased via pickup, from groceries (including frozen items, which they'll keep cold for you) to homewares to electronics and pharmacy items. You can even choose a grab-and-go option for Sam's Club's beloved hot baked pizza pie, meaning you can drive away with a month's worth of groceries and tonight's dinner without ever leaving your car.