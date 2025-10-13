How To Add More Flavor To Your Texas Roadhouse Meal Without Paying Extra

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wondered what makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so good, rest assured that the restaurant is quite meticulous about quality. Along with its top-tier beef selection and in-house butchers, the chain's steak seasoning blend is also worthy of praise. This seasoning accompanies every hand-cut steak served at the establishment and, at one point, it was available for purchase outside of restaurants (and other Texas Roadhouse seasoning blends can still be found on Amazon). Diners seem to enjoy the chain's proprietary seasoning, with one customer stating on Yelp, "I love the seasoning ... the steak is always seasoned well and cooked perfectly."

Based on how well Sirloin Seasoning enhances the chain's steaks, what could it do for other dishes? In our collection of the best Texas Roadhouse ordering tips, we encourage diners to request extra Sirloin Seasoning on the side. According to a Redditor who claimed to have a lengthy work history with Texas Roadhouse, customers aren't charged for this extra. The person also said that combining the seasoning with Texas Roadhouse's famous fresh-baked rolls is "oddly really good." Customers can also try the seasoning with sides like steak fries, mashed potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables, as well as appetizers like fried pickles, Cactus Blossoms, and potato skins.