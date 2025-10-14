Neither Boiling Nor Baking: The Best Way To Make Corn On The Cob

Corn on the cob is a simple yet delicious side that pairs well with a huge variety of dishes, and there are countless methods for cooking it, from boiling to steaming, microwaving to baking. However, to truly allow the natural sweetness and flavor of the corn to shine, we swear by one particular cooking method — grilling.

While the other approaches will cook your corn effectively, they don't really add much to the flavor. In fact, some methods like boiling or steaming can even give your corn a bit of a watery flavor, dulling the natural sweetness. That's where grilling stands apart. When you grill corn, some of the natural sugars within the corn get the opportunity to slightly caramelize, amping up the flavor. When you add the notes of smokiness and char from grilling anything, our chosen method delivers a much tastier final product than other cooking methods. We have a chef-approved grilled corn on the cob recipe if you want the step-by-step process.

The other reason that grilling is a great option is because it's so convenient. You can toss the corn beside your other grilled items, if you're cooking for a smaller number of people. For a larger gathering, they can grill while your meat is resting, as they don't take very long to cook. Either way, you don't have to bother with firing up additional cooking tools, making it that much easier to get your meal on the table.