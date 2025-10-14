Neither Boiling Nor Baking: The Best Way To Make Corn On The Cob
Corn on the cob is a simple yet delicious side that pairs well with a huge variety of dishes, and there are countless methods for cooking it, from boiling to steaming, microwaving to baking. However, to truly allow the natural sweetness and flavor of the corn to shine, we swear by one particular cooking method — grilling.
While the other approaches will cook your corn effectively, they don't really add much to the flavor. In fact, some methods like boiling or steaming can even give your corn a bit of a watery flavor, dulling the natural sweetness. That's where grilling stands apart. When you grill corn, some of the natural sugars within the corn get the opportunity to slightly caramelize, amping up the flavor. When you add the notes of smokiness and char from grilling anything, our chosen method delivers a much tastier final product than other cooking methods. We have a chef-approved grilled corn on the cob recipe if you want the step-by-step process.
The other reason that grilling is a great option is because it's so convenient. You can toss the corn beside your other grilled items, if you're cooking for a smaller number of people. For a larger gathering, they can grill while your meat is resting, as they don't take very long to cook. Either way, you don't have to bother with firing up additional cooking tools, making it that much easier to get your meal on the table.
A few mistakes to avoid — and potential toppings
Once you've decided on grilling as your chosen cooking method, there are just a few common missteps to avoid when grilling your corn. The first starts at the grocery store or market — no matter how much of a grill master you are, the final dish will taste better when you're working with fresh, high-quality ingredients, so get the freshest corn available.
Then, you need to decide whether to keep the husks on or remove them prior to cooking. There are different opinions about which is the better approach, so it really depends on what you're prioritizing in your dish. If you really want to maximize caramelization and get those char marks, husks off is the best option. Leaving the husks on is a great way to ensure the corn stays super juicy and tender, but you do want to make sure to soak the husks prior to grilling to avoid dry husks igniting on the grill. And, whichever approach you take, make sure to remove all those pesky strands of corn silk prior to serving your corn.
You may want to consider adding a few toppings to further level it up too. Butter and salt are the classic choices, but there are other fantastic things to top your corn on the cob with, from cotija cheese to sriracha aioli, that pack a major flavor punch.