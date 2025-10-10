Sprite Is Bringing Back A Holiday Flavor Despite Mixed Reviews

Taking first place in our ranking of the best lemon-lime soda brands, classic Sprite is known for its bubbly effervescence and light citrus flavor. Based on this beloved flavor profile, adding warm spices to Sprite seems like an odd choice. Some people on Reddit agree that the previous cranberry pairing just made more sense. "OG cranberry was better in every aspect," proclaimed one person. It's not entirely clear why Sprite's holiday soda flipped flavor profiles, but cinnamon and other baking spices do make sense when it comes to the favorite flavors of fall and winter.

Despite the criticism of the current iteration, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry still has its fans. According to a Redditor, "Winter spiced is fantastic. Regular cranberry Sprite is meh." Others described the spiced version as "great" and "way better." Some folks have gone so far as to say it is their favorite flavor out of all the options in Sprite's lineup.

If you're intrigued by the flavor, adding it to an adult beverage is a great way to try it out. Combining Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry with vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup makes for a festive drink, especially when garnished with fresh cranberries and rosemary. You can also mix up a seasonal spin on the classic Tom Collins cocktail by replacing the soda water with Sprite's holiday beverage.