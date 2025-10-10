Sprite Is Bringing Back A Holiday Flavor Despite Mixed Reviews
One of the holiday sodas we seriously miss, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, is making its triumphant return to store shelves this season, but not everyone is excited about it. The beverage made its debut in 2019 and has popped up every winter season since. This year's launch of both sugar-free and regular versions of Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry will be on October 13, though the holiday drink will only be available for a limited time.
If you haven't sampled Sprite's divisive winter-themed beverage yet, the soda features a combination of sweet and tart flavors, which are punctuated by hints of cinnamon-y warmth. While it's true that this Sprite flavor is popular, not everyone is a fan. Take the Reddit thread titled "Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry sucks. I miss regular Sprite Cranberry," for example. Commenters were largely on board with the poster's opinion, with one person stating, "Absolutely agree with you. The simple combination of cranberry and Sprite was amazing." Another commenter lamented that they couldn't take part in the holiday cheer anymore, saying, "Spice ruined it for me. I can't stand it."
Is Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry worth trying?
Taking first place in our ranking of the best lemon-lime soda brands, classic Sprite is known for its bubbly effervescence and light citrus flavor. Based on this beloved flavor profile, adding warm spices to Sprite seems like an odd choice. Some people on Reddit agree that the previous cranberry pairing just made more sense. "OG cranberry was better in every aspect," proclaimed one person. It's not entirely clear why Sprite's holiday soda flipped flavor profiles, but cinnamon and other baking spices do make sense when it comes to the favorite flavors of fall and winter.
Despite the criticism of the current iteration, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry still has its fans. According to a Redditor, "Winter spiced is fantastic. Regular cranberry Sprite is meh." Others described the spiced version as "great" and "way better." Some folks have gone so far as to say it is their favorite flavor out of all the options in Sprite's lineup.
If you're intrigued by the flavor, adding it to an adult beverage is a great way to try it out. Combining Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry with vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup makes for a festive drink, especially when garnished with fresh cranberries and rosemary. You can also mix up a seasonal spin on the classic Tom Collins cocktail by replacing the soda water with Sprite's holiday beverage.