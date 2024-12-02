13 Holiday Sodas We Really Miss

Experiencing the horrors of the new AI Coke Christmas ad makes us long for the good old days of holiday flavored sodas. Remember those? How could you forget, what with the annual roll-out of new flavors like Pepsi Gingerbread and Shirley Temple 7UP adding fizzy glitz to otherwise-ordinary beverage selections for fall and winter. The phenomenon is like a separate little celebration, with eager seasonal soda devotees waiting to see which festive formulas will claim the title of the merriest drink for the holidays.

The stirring nostalgia for bubbly creations of yore calls for a walk down holiday soda memory lane, where corn syrup glistens in every can and sweet and spicy essences create crackling surprises for anyone excitedly cracking the flip tab. This wintry wonderland of holiday sodas gone by is like flipping through a family album with photos of relatives you haven't seen in a while, but who'd be welcome at the table if they happened to drop by unexpectedly — maybe with a surprise re-release that feels like finding one last treat in the toe of your stocking. It may not come to pass, but soda lovers can dream. Here are just some of the holiday sodas we still really miss.