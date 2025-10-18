This Old-School New Jersey Italian Restaurant Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorites

We all have favorite places to dine in our hometowns, and Frank Sinatra was no different. When the singer and actor returned to his birthplace of Hoboken, New Jersey, his go-to spot was a classic Italian joint. Serving up pasta since 1939, Leo's Grandevous was one of Sinatra's favorite restaurants in the United States, and is now one of the city's longest-running establishments.

Leo and Tessie DiTerlizzi were the original owners of the restaurant, and according to the Leo's Grandevous website, they founded it with the mission to "provide good food and good service to everyone who walks through the door, one customer at a time." That is exactly what they bestowed upon a young Sinatra, born and raised just blocks away. Sinatra was a frequent guest over the years, especially before he moved to the West Coast. Leo's Grandevous is still located at 200 Grand Street in Hoboken, serving dinner seven nights a week and lunch on Wednesday through Friday. While plenty of Italian restaurants can be found across New Jersey, few carry the same legacy — the grandchildren of the original owners own and operate the restaurant today.

Although we know Sinatra's go-to steak order and that he had a penchant for Italian food, it's not clear what his favorite dish was at Leo's. At Sinatra's favorite Italian restaurant in New York, Patsy's, he normally ordered fusilli with anchovies and garlic or veal Milanese, so this gives us some insight. The menu at Leo's includes a dish called Gamberi Sinatra, featuring shrimp, artichokes, mushrooms, and fettuccine, giving a nod to the iconic artist.