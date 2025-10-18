This Old-School New Jersey Italian Restaurant Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorites
We all have favorite places to dine in our hometowns, and Frank Sinatra was no different. When the singer and actor returned to his birthplace of Hoboken, New Jersey, his go-to spot was a classic Italian joint. Serving up pasta since 1939, Leo's Grandevous was one of Sinatra's favorite restaurants in the United States, and is now one of the city's longest-running establishments.
Leo and Tessie DiTerlizzi were the original owners of the restaurant, and according to the Leo's Grandevous website, they founded it with the mission to "provide good food and good service to everyone who walks through the door, one customer at a time." That is exactly what they bestowed upon a young Sinatra, born and raised just blocks away. Sinatra was a frequent guest over the years, especially before he moved to the West Coast. Leo's Grandevous is still located at 200 Grand Street in Hoboken, serving dinner seven nights a week and lunch on Wednesday through Friday. While plenty of Italian restaurants can be found across New Jersey, few carry the same legacy — the grandchildren of the original owners own and operate the restaurant today.
Although we know Sinatra's go-to steak order and that he had a penchant for Italian food, it's not clear what his favorite dish was at Leo's. At Sinatra's favorite Italian restaurant in New York, Patsy's, he normally ordered fusilli with anchovies and garlic or veal Milanese, so this gives us some insight. The menu at Leo's includes a dish called Gamberi Sinatra, featuring shrimp, artichokes, mushrooms, and fettuccine, giving a nod to the iconic artist.
Leo's Grandevous still cooks Italian-American classics
For more than 80 years, Leo's Grandevous has preserved its old-school charm. The dining room still features the original retro bar, and the walls are lined with old photos of Sinatra. There's even a jukebox that exclusively plays Sinatra's music to complete the nostalgic atmosphere.
The menu is rooted in Italian-American comfort food, with classics like spinach linguine carbonara, baked ziti, chicken piccata, and mussels in a garlic white wine sauce. Entrées and pasta dishes typically range from $18 to $29, with garlic bread starters and seafood appetizers priced between $9 and $15. Portions are generous, and you can time your visit with daily specials, too. For example, Monday is Martha's Meatloaf, while Friday is Tessie's famous stuffed calamari.
Customer reviews are consistently positive, especially from locals who have grown up with the restaurant and appreciate the family-friendly atmosphere and memories. On Google reviews, Leo's averages 4.5 stars. Diners repeatedly praise its kind, knowledgeable staff and delicious plates. On TripAdvisor, the ratings are slightly lower but still solid with a 4.1 review average, with diners noting that the restaurant leans more traditional than gourmet. Planning a trip to Leo's Grandevous? Weekday dining tends to be more relaxed, but consider making a reservation on weekends or for larger groups.