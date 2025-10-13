The Best Fall Foods You Can Buy At Walmart In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While it remains a powerhouse among American grocery chains, Walmart is often wrongfully maligned and misunderstood. The quality of Walmart's goods, particularly among its private label products, is better than the chain gets credit for. Because fall is the best time for cozy treats, we dug through Walmart's seasonal offerings and found a selection of tempting foods.

Our list features all the flavors of autumn, including cinnamon, pumpkin (and pumpkin spice), apple, and caramel. We include lots of hearty baked goods, as well as other tasty snacks. Pricing and availability may vary, so not all products included here can be found at all locations. If you can't track down these fall treats where you live, you can try the Walmart website for more shopping options.