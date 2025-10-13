The Best Fall Foods You Can Buy At Walmart In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While it remains a powerhouse among American grocery chains, Walmart is often wrongfully maligned and misunderstood. The quality of Walmart's goods, particularly among its private label products, is better than the chain gets credit for. Because fall is the best time for cozy treats, we dug through Walmart's seasonal offerings and found a selection of tempting foods.
Our list features all the flavors of autumn, including cinnamon, pumpkin (and pumpkin spice), apple, and caramel. We include lots of hearty baked goods, as well as other tasty snacks. Pricing and availability may vary, so not all products included here can be found at all locations. If you can't track down these fall treats where you live, you can try the Walmart website for more shopping options.
Marketside Cinnamon Sugar Brioche Knots
Brioche often comes with a higher price tag because it requires more ingredients than your standard bread. The inclusion of eggs, butter, and other ingredients creates a decadent baked good that's half bread, half pastry, and Walmart's Marketside Cinnamon Sugar Brioche Knots make for a wonderfully quick and tasty dinner accompaniment or dessert. At just $3.46 per bag, you can affordably indulge your sweet tooth.
Great Value Pumpkin Butter
Don't let the name fool you: Great Value Pumpkin Butter contains no dairy. Instead, this seasonal spread is closer to jam in terms of texture and consistency. As for flavor, each 10.15-ounce jar is packed with pumpkin puree plus additions like sugar, honey, cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg. Shoppers can find this limited-edition pumpkin spread at Walmart for $3.74.
Freshness Guaranteed Persian Cinnamon Donuts
Available in a 6-count pack and retailing for $4.64, Freshness Guaranteed Persian Cinnamon Donuts are an awesome breakfast treat for the autumn months. In case you're wondering how Persian rolls compare to American donuts, both sweets consist of deep-fried donut dough. However, Persian rolls are always shaped like a cinnamon roll and usually feature sugary frosting or glaze.
Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins
Pumpkin spice is a hard flavor to resist, as it unlocks powerful memories and nostalgia synonymous with the autumn season. To this end, Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins in a 4-count pack are a great fall treat or quick breakfast indulgence. Walmart shoppers can snag these tasty baked goods for just $4.97.
Great Value Baked Apple Chips
Looking for a wholesome snack that features the best autumn flavor of them all? Your search ends here, as Great Value Baked Apple Chips fit the bill. Each box retails for $6.14 and comes with six individually wrapped bags, which means these apple chips are perfect for on-the-go snacking.
Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
Do Freshness Guaranteed Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies actually taste as good as they look? In one customer review, a shopper admitted they're "hooked" on the treat, stating, "Good for when you want a little sugar snack, and they're soft, and perfect with coffee." Walmart customers can snag a 16-pack of these pumpkin cookies for just $7.47.
Marketside Apple Caramel Pie Squares
It's a common holiday conundrum; you're invited to a dinner party and get a late request to bring dessert. Marketside Apple Caramel Pie Squares are a great option, in this case, as these enticing sweets are just $5.74 for a 12-count package. While plenty tasty on their own, adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream to these pie squares is the perfect upgrade.