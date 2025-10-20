This Is The Worst Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop At Walmart

You've gone to pour some milk into your bowl of cereal just to realize there's just a drop left, or attempted to squeeze some ketchup onto your burger only to be met with an empty squelch. There's no denying it now: You need to re-up on groceries. But before you run out to your local Walmart Supercenter, you might want to stop and check the calendar. Sure, we all know that the worst time to go grocery shopping is when you're hungry. But there's also a worst day of the week to hit those Walmart aisles — and it's undeniably Saturday.

According to a 2024 report by Drive Research, Saturdays are the most popular time to go grocery shopping, particularly between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. One need only check Google's Popular Times widget, which tracks daily and hourly foot traffic at a given location, to see that proven true at many Walmart outposts across the United States, from New Jersey to Idaho.

It makes sense that most folks save their big shopping day for when they're off work and the kids are home from school. Of course, for those very same reasons, it may be the only day when you have adequate time to buy groceries a particular week. If so, you might want to reconsider heading to Walmart on a Saturday afternoon, especially if you're hoping to avoid crowded aisles, long lines, and the overall headache that comes with trying to concentrate on your grocery list while navigating a chaotic store at peak weekend hours.