The Iconic Elvis-Inspired Diner In Florida That Sadly Closed Its Doors

In his relatively short career, Elvis Presley had a profound influence on music, movies, fashion, and many other parts of society, but fewer appreciate the King's influence on food. More than once, restaurants that Elvis loved have become iconic pillars of their local culinary scene, and most aren't shy about their association with Presley, even if it was just a single visit. For some, it became a close part of the establishment's entire identity, such as the sadly now-shuttered Waffle Stop in Sarasota, Florida.

The Waffle Stop first opened its doors in 1951, just a few years before Presley burst onto the music scene. Set at the edge of Sarasota's upscale downtown area, the casual spot provided decades of Floridians and tourists with hearty breakfasts of omelets, pancakes, and its namesake waffles, along with soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch.

Among the visitors who grabbed a bite early in the restaurant's history was Elvis himself, who visited following a show in early 1956, before he'd become the international superstar he's now known as. However, his legendary love of eating was already in full force, with Presley reportedly ordering a hefty meal of three eggs, three pieces of bacon, fried potatoes, two orders of toast, and three glasses of milk to wash it all down with.