The Iconic Elvis-Inspired Diner In Florida That Sadly Closed Its Doors
In his relatively short career, Elvis Presley had a profound influence on music, movies, fashion, and many other parts of society, but fewer appreciate the King's influence on food. More than once, restaurants that Elvis loved have become iconic pillars of their local culinary scene, and most aren't shy about their association with Presley, even if it was just a single visit. For some, it became a close part of the establishment's entire identity, such as the sadly now-shuttered Waffle Stop in Sarasota, Florida.
The Waffle Stop first opened its doors in 1951, just a few years before Presley burst onto the music scene. Set at the edge of Sarasota's upscale downtown area, the casual spot provided decades of Floridians and tourists with hearty breakfasts of omelets, pancakes, and its namesake waffles, along with soups, salads, and sandwiches for lunch.
Among the visitors who grabbed a bite early in the restaurant's history was Elvis himself, who visited following a show in early 1956, before he'd become the international superstar he's now known as. However, his legendary love of eating was already in full force, with Presley reportedly ordering a hefty meal of three eggs, three pieces of bacon, fried potatoes, two orders of toast, and three glasses of milk to wash it all down with.
One meal, a lifetime of branding
Even decades later, locals who waited on him recalled Presley's stylish clothing, flirtatious nature, and generous tipping that exceeded the cost of a meal. The encounter also became an iconic part of the restaurant's identity, with Elvis art adorning the walls and windows, along with pictures of the King plastered everywhere, including the menus. This persisted for nearly 70 more years and through multiple owners, until the final one shut the restaurant's doors at the end of 2024, citing her advancing age and difficulty finding help. Much of the Elvis memorabilia that decorated the restaurant was also sold in the weeks following its closing, allowing longtime customers and fellow fans to keep a piece of the uniquely historic local eatery.
Although the Waffle Stop has shut down its griddles for good, Floridians looking to dine like rock and roll royalty still have other options in the Sunshine State. 100 miles north, the small town of Brooksville is home to a hot dog stand that served Elvis and still draws lines today, Coney Island Drive-Inn. Still, it's worth remembering this lost piece of music and food history as much as the locals remembered one very memorable meal.