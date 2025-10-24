9 Fall Flavored Whiskeys You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

It's no secret that flavored whiskey can be very, very polarizing, and there's a good reason for that. When they're bad, they can be sickeningly sweet, have a strange, cough-syrup sort of texture, and have an artificial flavor that definitely doesn't exist anywhere in nature. The whiskey is almost an afterthought, and while we're not going to name any names here, if you've done a shot of awful-flavored whiskey, you know exactly what we're talking about. The good news is that there are some absolutely delightful ones out there. If you're looking for something that captures some of the most iconic fall flavors, we've got you covered.

We put together a list of some of our favorite flavored whiskeys for sipping on the rocks or adding to a whiskey cocktail for an autumn beverage that's perfect for those blissfully cool evenings when it starts getting dark earlier. There are some serious bonfire vibes going on here, and we dig it.

The picks here are heavily based on this writer's personal experience trying an almost irrational number of flavored whiskeys and spending quite a few nights turning them into fun cocktails. But as I know that taste varies greatly, I wanted other opinions — and searched through review sites and social media to make sure there were others who love these fall-flavored whiskeys as much as I do. Good news! I found so many people speaking so highly of our picks that we're confident in recommending them to you.