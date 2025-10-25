5 Store-Bought Apple Cider Donuts Ranked From Worst To Best

The apple cider donut is such a singular representative of fall. You can even find these donuts at pumpkin festivals and coffee houses where pumpkin spice latte (PSL) is a way of life. It's a harbinger of sweater weather, shorter days, and the need for a sweet treat that makes perfect use of autumn's natural sweetness. It's also one of the most amazing ways to cook with apples once the season is in full bloom.

If you're not up for hauling out your favorite easy apple cider donut recipe and you can't find them fresh at a farmers market or local bakery, store-bought apple cider donuts come to the rescue. Rather than finding them among the other selections in the standard donut case, these seasonal beauties get their own spot on the specialty tables among the other apple bakes that juice up the possibilities.

To figure out which grocery store apple cider donuts are your wisest purchase, I did the run-around on my grocery store circuit and picked up all the versions I could find. Some were out of stock when I arrived, a testament to their popularity that made my list short and sweet. What I did find represented a broad range of options that show a spectrum of possibilities, though not all received the seal of approval.