Store-Bought Coffee Cakes Ranked Worst To Best

In an era of Starbucks egg bites and coffeehouse cake pops, it could be easy for classic treats like the humble coffee cake to get lost in the shuffle. But while danishes and scones might litter the bakery showcase of your local coffee shop, the truth is that coffee cakes remain a morning staple for a reason.

Coffee cake comes in a variety of styles and forms. It is typically characterized by its yellow cake base with a cinnamon flavor throughout, either from a crumbled streusel on top, a swirl within the batter, or a tasty combination of both. The cakes aren't overly sweet but do pair perfectly with, you guessed it, your morning cup of coffee.

While most coffee cake recipes have simple ingredients that you probably have in your pantry already, there's not always time to whip up a fresh cake for breakfast. Numerous store-bought coffee cakes can fill in the gap, but not all of them are created equal. I purchased eight coffee cakes and taste-tested them to find out which ones will help you start your morning on the right foot — and which ones I'd leave on store shelves.