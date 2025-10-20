The 16 Best New Restaurants Of 2025, According To Yelp
Some new restaurants take a while to find their stride, while others are going strong straight out of the starting gate. Every year, Yelp identifies the best new restaurants, based on customer reviews on its platform and an in-house trend expert. We're taking a closer look at 16 of Yelp's top 25 new restaurants, all of which were opened after January 1, 2024.
These restaurants serve everything from elaborate small plates to Thai street food. Some come from big names in the culinary world, while others are from newer chefs still making their way. The only defining thread that links them all together is that the food is great and diners love them.
If you're interested in trying out an up-and-coming spot, these are 16 of the best new restaurants of 2025, according to Yelp. Maybe one of them is in your city. But, if not, they're all worth the trip.
1. Dōgon: Washington, DC
Dōgon is the latest project from star chef Kwame Onwuachi tucked into the Salamander Hotel by the Southwest Waterfront in Washington, D.C. It's quickly asserting itself as a must-visit for foodies in the nation's capital and beyond. The menu exudes fine dining through an Afro-Caribbean lens rooted in Onwuachi's Nigerian, Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Creole heritage.
Standouts include the hoe crab plated with plantain cakes and aji verde, smoky BBQ greens, and a rum cake served with grilled gooseberries. Diners can choose from a selection of small plates, all designed to be shared. The interior, with its artful dim lighting and gorgeous decor, makes it a perfect spot for a date night or a special occasion. Yes, dishes come at a lofty price point and you shouldn't hope to get a reservation a few days out, but for those seeking a special spot in D.C., Dōgon is the place to go.
844-860-2741
1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
2. Celeste: Narragansett, Rhode Island
Nestled just steps from Narragansett Bay, Celeste focuses on coastal cuisines — perfect for the location — and dishes from across the Mediterranean. With a menu that encompasses local seafood, elevated pizzas, sandwiches, and hearty but elegant mains, there's a lot of choice, but not too much. A large space split into separate rooms, the restaurant feels like a breezy, sunlit coastal retreat, but intimate enough for a nice dinner. Plus, there's an outside seating area for those balmy summer nights.
The kitchen roams freely across the Mediterranean: you'll find tuna crudo with olive-oil and capers, garlic shrimp over grilled focaccia, crispy eggplant, and pizza topped with combos like fig and prosciutto or spinach and feta. Most of the ingredients are sourced locally with plenty of care and attention. For those who want to eat somewhere that marries New England seaside ease with continental flavors, Celeste does just that.
401-792-4333
15 Kingstown Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882
3. Theodora: Brooklyn, New York
Tomer Blechman, who also runs the trendy Brooklyn spots Miss Ada and Nili, is at the helm of Theodora. Impeccably designed, this restaurant perfectly tows the line between fancy and unfussy. You don't have to dress up in black tie to dine there, but it feels celebratory. Warm terrazzo, cozy banquettes and a long marble bar that invites you to linger for another glass from a carefully curated natural-wine list. And that bar seating is where it's at, allowing you to sit at the pass, watching the wood-fired oven and open hearth where all the magic happens.
Here, Mediterranean flavors are stripped back to their smoky, elemental core. The menu leans on open-fire cooking, with dry-aged fish and vegetables at the center. A seasonal approach means regular changes, but possible dishes include the likes of delicata squash with Asian pear, nori aioli and pickled kumquat, and swordfish belly skewer with aji dulce, whipped labne, Jimmy Nardello pepper, and za'atar.
929-692-6360
7 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
4. Commission Row: Indianapolis, Indiana
You might not expect a restaurant located within a sports and entertainment center to be one of the best up-and-comers in the country, but Commission Row has become the kind of big-room, theatrical dining experience Indianapolis didn't know it needed. A multi-level restaurant and late-night speakeasy found right next to the HQ of the Pacer's NBA team, it's the kind of place you go for classic food done well.
Menu standouts include the lobster bisque made with the establishment's special recipe with sherry cream and tarragon oil, wagyu meatballs, and popovers with sweet cream butter. It's not especially inventive, but it does elevated comfort food that delivers. There's also a brunch that lets savvy diners sample the kitchen without the dinnertime price tag. It's a sleek spot that looks and feels polished, though the room's scale means intimacy comes best in quieter corners or the basement speakeasy, Mel's. It's a confident, splashy addition to Indianapolis' dining scene that's built to entertain as much as to impress.
317-550-2500
110 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
5. Bûcheron: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bûcheron might be a relative new kid on the block but it has already won a prestigious James Beard Award, among other accolades. Owners Adam Ritter and Jeanie Ritter have turned a modest corner space into a buzzing restaurant that's an ode to French-American food. It's like haute cuisine meets Minnesota charm — and people love it.
The dining room's palette — pine, brass, and low light — feels homely but luxe. Service walks the line between warm and professional, so it feels like the kind of neighborhood restaurant where the staff might know your name and ask about your kids or dogs, but with food you won't forget anytime soon.
On the menu, you'll find dishes like venison tartare with a poached egg yolk, spruce tips, and rye chips, plus butternut squash agnolotti, served with ricotta, chestnuts, Madeira foam, prunes, and Pecorino Toscana. But the menu changes seasonally and it's the kind of place that rewards repeat visits when this happens. If you're in Minneapolis, this spot is a must-visit.
612-255-5632
4257 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409
6. Hed 11: San Francisco, California
Tucked into Japantown, Hed 11 is an introduction to the kinds of Thai flavors many people don't know about. Not the takeaway of college days but the refined, regional dishes folks don't realize they've been waiting for. Located in the Kimpton Hotel Enso, the restaurant serves 8- or 11-course tasting menus that change regularly, but always focus on lesser-known Thai cuisine.
Chef Piriya "Saint" Boonprasan is in charge of the menu, while the concept comes from owner Naruephon "Billie" Wannajaro. Hed 11's ambition is not merely to reproduce Thai flavors but to translate them through contemporary technique and careful sourcing of ingredients. You can tell the kind of attention that goes into every dish and it pays off. The understatedly elegant surroundings take the experience to the next level, too. San Francisco isn't short on great food, but this spot should be on your list next time you pay a visit.
415-849-6809
1800 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94115
7. Court Street Kitchen: Cincinnati, Ohio
With its eclectic menu, Cincinnati's Court Street Kitchen could have been the kind of place that tried to do too much, but it works here. You've got fresh seafood from a raw bar, house-made pasta, salads, burgers, and steaks — and that's just for dinner. There are also separate lunch and Sunday brunch menus, with the latter featuring pancakes, bagels, and French toast. But it all comes together to create a brilliant spot for all-day dining.
There's a great buzz to the spot that makes it the kind of joint you wish would open up in your neighborhood. It's not exceptionally showy, but it's reliable and doesn't feel like it has to fit into a box. All the chefs bring their own strengths and experience, which means the menu doesn't focus on one cuisine, but rather borrows from a range of global flavors without trying to force it. Court Street Kitchen feels like a secret local find, but there's room at the table for everyone.
513-322-2200
7 E Court St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
8. The Italiano: Scottsdale, Arizona
Want a taste of Italy in Scottsdale, Arizona? The Italiano's Renaissance murals on the walls, lemon trees at the entrance, and scores of faux colonnades might be slightly on the nose, but the food is delicious and it makes for a fun night out. You might not be served the kinds of old-school Italian dishes people still eat in the old country, but it's good Italian-American food with some flair.
The Maggiore Group owners lean into theatrical, tableside touches: an antipasto cart stuffed with charcuterie and veggies, a Limoncello trolley, and desserts wheeled right to you to choose from. The menu balances playful spectacle with genuinely tasty fundamentals. Standouts include a spicy vodka rigatoni, short rib lasagna, and lobster ravioli. And it's all served in a dining room that's glossy without feeling stuffy. Portions are generous and the service is friendly and attentive. It's the sort of spot that's built for celebrations and lingering over coffee or cocktails.
480-770-1700
9301 E Shea Blvd #137, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
9. The Amalfi Llama: San Diego, California
The Amalfi Llama bills itself as a wood-fired Italian steakhouse, but it's so much more than this. Yes, you have the classic lineup of steaks, which have the amazing smoky notes that only come from being cooked over a wood fire. But, it also does brilliant pizzas and familiar pasta dishes that are bound to satisfy Italian food lovers. The cacio e pepe pasta and the Positano pizza are a couple of the many standouts.
The dining room is an update of classic Italian restaurants — stylish with more bare wood and without the checkered tablecloths. It can be loud and lively on busy nights, which is part of the restaurant's energy, though it sometimes tips into cacophony. For anyone seeking a buzzy night out with serious steaks and a kitchen that knows how to coax smoke and char into every dish, The Amalfi Llama is worth the reservation.
858-224-9606
4575 La Jolla Village Dr St 1155, San Diego, CA 92122
10. Caché: San Francisco, California
Caché has a modest front that hides an ambitious agenda: making modern French bistro cooking tilted toward extraordinary seafood. Run by a team that includes veterans of Michelin-starred kitchens, the menu trades French orthodoxy for a more updated take on this cooking style. Surf-and-turf crudo and octopus potato salad sit alongside casual classics like ratatouille. Everything is designed to share, meaning you get to taste more delicious dishes.
The room is meant to be cozy yet classy, the kind of place you can linger for wine and small plates as easily as a long celebratory dinner. You won't feel out of place casually dressed, but you are in for some top-notch food. There are also brunch and lunch menus, if you're not in the market for dinner. This is a fresher, more modern take on French cuisine and we're here for it.
415-571-8164
1235 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
11. Holy Basil: Los Angeles, California
Don't go to Holy Basil expecting fine dining. What you get is Thai food that hits the spot and a trendy hole-in-the-wall vibe. Both its Downtown L.A. and Atwater Village locations are equally small but vibey. They're compact, buzzy, and slightly boisterous. Places designed for conversation and second helpings. Service is friendly, knowledgeable, and ready with dish recommendations that actually improve the meal.
Popular dishes include pad see ew, fish and rice, short rib curry, and papaya salad. It mixes Thai restaurant classics with authentic Thai homestyle dishes. But expect more from the fare than you would from your average neighborhood Thai joint — the restaurant's chef Wedchayan "Deau" Arpapornnopparat was named best new chef by Food & Wine magazine in 2024, so high expectations will be lived up to. Holy Basil isn't reinventing the wheel; it's sharpening it. Come hungry, and expect to leave thinking about the food for days.
Multiple locations
12. The Guest House Las Vegas: Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas is known for being over-the-top, but despite being filled with lush plants and having its own waterfall, The Guest House actually feels restrained and intimate by the city's standards. Compared to the megawatt spectacle of Las Vegas, it feels quite classy and demure. It's luxe without being ostentatious and theatrical only when the food asks for it.
The dining room channels old-Vegas glamour, with low lighting and velvet upholstery, while the kitchen leans into approachable luxury. The menu mostly consists of elevated American classics given small reworks or an international flair. You've got wagyu pastrami with pickled mustard seeds and toasted coriander, braised short ribs with roasted onions and pea shoots, and even grown-up chicken tenders.
The food is solid, if not highly inventive, but The Guest House understands how to build an evening rather than rush it. The place is classy enough for a celebration or date night, but it can also simply be a pleasant escape from the fluorescent lights of the Las Vegas Strip.
702-303-0000
6635 S Las Vegas Blvd suite 125, Las Vegas, NV 89119
13. San Sabino: New York, New York
San Sabino is a love letter to Italian food written in a New York hand. It's tough to get a reservation, and we can see why. But if you can get yourself into a seat — which may be easier at lunch or at the bar — you'll be rewarded with a seafood-forward Italian menu that's elevated beyond what you'd find in your average neighborhood restaurant.
The menu is small but perfectly formed. You'll find some dishes rarely seen outside of Italy — such as gnudi served with roasted grapes, hazelnut, and fennel — and some Italian-American classics with a New York twist — like pepperoni carbonara. There's also a selection of raw and chilled seafood, if that's your speed. What makes San Sabino work is the team's knack for blending comforting, familiar flavors with surprising turns. Citrus, smoke, or a little honeyed richness weave through dishes so that a simple pasta becomes a showstopper.
212-970-8808
113 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014
14. The Corner Store: New York, New York
The Corner Store arrived in SoHo in late 2024 as a nostalgic yet glossy take on the downtown American restaurant — part neighborhood diner, part maximalist glamor. The booths upholstered in striped fabrics, the brass details, and the velvet curtains and banquettes all add to the ambience of the place.
The kitchen turns out tightly executed, crowd-pleasing plates. These are meant to be updated versions of the classics you grew up with, plus a few upmarket faves. Five-cheese pizza rolls are always a big hit — and who doesn't love spinach-artichoke dip? But you've also got a raw bar and a steak menu for those who prefer something more grown up.
The atmosphere is lively and it's become a favorite of A-listers, including Taylor Swift. Whether or not that's your thing, few can deny The Corner Store nailed the formula for a buzzy SoHo hangout. Getting a table isn't easy, but if you're looking for a fun night out, this spot will give you that.
212-271-9240
475 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012
15. Triune: Kansas City, Missouri
Triune opened in the Crossroads in 2024 as Steven Blakley's experiment in big mood hospitality, installed in the former Screenland Theatre building at 1656 Washington Street. The space is moody and intentionally social, with a patio entrance, a lively dining room and a playlist that's part of the concept. Blakley describes it as vibrational dining, with three elements of the atmosphere, the service, and the customer all coming together to create the experience.
But, if you're just interested in the food, that has plenty to offer. The kitchen, led by executive chef Rodolfo Rodriguez, consists of inventive small plates that change seasonally. Expect dishes that riff on familiar comforts with technical polish: sweet potato poutine, elote, plus shrimp and grit bites. Triune's pacing and elevated lighting, music, and plating make it feel like a destination for a night out as much as a dinner. Locals appreciate the balance of ambition and accessibility — the dishes are fancy but familiar and it's firmly in special occasion territory but isn't totally unaffordable.
816-863-1100
1656 Washington St, Kansas City, MO 64108
16. Le Coq: La Jolla, California
Tara Monsod — a James Beard Best Chef finalist — is at the helm of Le Coq. Monsod draws inspiration from her Filipino-American heritage, reimagining French dishes with Asian flavors. The interior is glamorous — it's dim, intimate, and built for date nights and celebrations. It's the kind of place you'd pick to impress, yet it doesn't feel stuffy.
On the menu you'll find French classics like onion tart and steak frites but with an Asian-American bent. The dishes have brightness, spice, and layers of umami flavor that you wouldn't find at a regular French restaurant. Other standout items include the tuna tartare, French onion soup, spring spinach gnocchi, and Basque cheesecake for dessert.
This is the perfect spot if you're looking for classic French elegance through an updated lens. Ingredients are carefully sourced from local waters and farms, and it shows in the finished dishes.
858-427-1500
7837 Herschel Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037