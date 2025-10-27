The Closest You'll Get To Olive Garden's Chicken Scampi Without Leaving Home

Olive Garden, everyone's favorite place to eat unlimited soup and salad and dive into never-ending pasta bowls, has been a fixture among Italian chain restaurants since the 1980s. By its second decade, it had added chicken scampi to the menu, and a quarter century later, this dish remains one of its enduringly popular and classic entrees. It's also something you can make at home without too much difficulty, with the DIY version being fresher, cheaper, and more customizable. (Plus, there's no need to figure out a tip when you'll be serving yourself.)

According to developer Julianne De Witt, "This homemade version of Olive Garden's Chicken Scampi brings all the bold flavors of the restaurant favorite — tender sauteed chicken, colorful bell peppers, and a rich, buttery garlic-wine sauce tossed with pasta. It's comforting, satisfying, and easy to make." As the dish combines both pasta and meat, it's pretty much a one-pot meal, but a salad on the side (and maybe a few breadsticks) would make for a more Olive Garden-like experience.