There's certainly no shortage of menu items to choose from at Olive Garden, whether you're a pasta lover or just there for the unlimited soup and salad. For those who want pasta but prefer something lighter, the Shrimp Scampi is an obvious choice. And Olive Garden's Shrimp Scampi is not only light but a delicious dish that you'll be thinking about at the most random moments, especially when it's inconvenient, like when you can't make it to the restaurant. Thankfully, we have just the solution for those times: developer Julianne De Witt's copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi recipe.

De Witt's copycat version of the Olive Garden classic stays very true to the original, with inclusions like angel hair pasta, asparagus, and those ever-important shrimp. "The delicate angel hair pasta and lemony butter sauce make this dish feel decadent but also light at the same time," De Witt describes. She also highlights just how easy this dish is to prepare, with everything taking less than 30 minutes. The end result is a bright yet filling meal that can feed a family of four and one that you could easily pair with an Olive Garden-inspired side dish (like those ever-famous breadsticks).