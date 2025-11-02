The Best Mexican Foods To Buy At Trader Joe's, According To Customers

Trader Joe's isn't like the other grocery stores. Among some of the most notable ways the chain is unique is its selection of international foods. Whereas competing grocery stores will typically stock imported snacks and international ingredients, Trader Joe's opts instead to package international flavors largely under its house brand. That could mean anything from an Indian-inspired sauce to the 13 best Italian foods to buy at Trader Joe's, including, for example, a premade ricotta and lemon zest ravioli.

Naturally, among its selections of international items, Mexican foods are pretty prevalent, given Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe's upbringing in California. Determining the best of that selection meant combing through posts about Trader Joe's Mexican foods online and isolating products with lots of positive feedback. An item wasn't disqualified simply because some customers shared that they didn't enjoy it — picky eaters post too, after all — but positive opinions had to at least outweigh the negative ones for an item to make the cut. So, based on thoughts shared by customers online, each of the following is one of the best Mexican foods available on Trader Joe's shelves. See the methodology slide at the end for more information on how this list was compiled.