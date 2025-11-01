Ina Garten's Favorite Canned Pumpkin Brand Is Perfect For Baking

When it comes time to whip out your famous pumpkin pie recipe, you don't need to spend all day carving, roasting, and pureeing pumpkin. For times like these, we turn to the canned food aisle. Pumpkin is one of those canned foods that celebrity chefs love to use, as it acts as a wicked time saver and makes their recipes far more accessible. In Ina Garten's case, she turns to one brand in particular, listing Libby's pumpkin puree on her website's list of 25 commonly used ingredients.

Different from pumpkin pie fillings, which typically come sweetened and spiced, Libby's is 100% pumpkin with no additives. It has a mild flavor, which can be built upon in a variety of sweet and savory dishes. Garten includes the canned puree in some of her own recipes, including a pumpkin mousse parfait and pumpkin spice cupcakes with maple frosting. While you may be wondering if using canned pumpkin is cheating, Garten has some comforting thoughts on the matter. "Pumpkin purée is not only fine, it's actually better," she said in an Instagram post. "People think they should cook the pumpkin, but it never comes out right because the pumpkin purée is a certain kind of pumpkin that's different than what we buy, like for jack-o'-lanterns." Instead, Libby's is made with Dickinson pumpkins, a beige colored ribless variety named after the founder of Libby's, Elijah Dickinson. This variety is known for its thick orange flesh and rich squash-like flavor.