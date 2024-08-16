12 Canned Foods That Celebrity Chefs Love To Use

Canned foods have a place in most of our kitchen cupboards and pantry shelves, serving as a fast and convenient way to . One might assume that such foods are reserved for busy home cooks only, deemed unworthy for use by professional chefs. But in fact, most chefs wouldn't turn their nose up at the idea of using canned foods in their recipes. Many actually celebrate the versatility, convenience, and added flavor that comes with using these preserved ingredients.

Whether they're the star of the dish or enhancing a sauce, canned ingredients feature in countless recipes developed by chefs, and there are some famous faces who rely on these affordable and accessible items to transform some of their most beloved recipes. We're exploring twelve popular canned foods, that each have an important place in recipes created by celebrity chefs, and you may well already have some of these in your pantry. There's everything from the classic canned tomatoes and beans, to the slightly more niche, such as water chestnuts and jackfruit. So, let's discover some of the ways that these pantry heroes can inspire a delicious, chef-approved, home-cooked meal.