The Best Dollar Tree Kitchen Gifts Every Foodie Will Love (2025 Edition)
With the holidays rapidly approaching and food inflation continuing to soar, consumers are wondering how they'll find room in their budgets for gift-giving. If you haven't been to Dollar Tree in a while or don't think the store has much to offer, we have news for you. Associated with deep discounts on everyday items, Dollar Tree is a beacon for consumers in these cash-strapped times. The chain also offers a surprising number of top-quality products for the home and kitchen, as illustrated by our review of Dollar Tree spices, many of which made our "worth it" list.
Dollar Tree is a go-to destination when shopping for the foodies in your life thanks to its wide selection of seasonings, sauces, kitchen utensils, canned goods, dishware, and more. You can't beat the prices in our 2025 gift guide, as everything on our list is either $1.25 or $1.50 apiece (save for the Viola Cake Decorating Tools, which will run you $2 for a three-piece set). You can shop for these items at your local Dollar Tree or search for them on the store's website, which even offers a shipping option for some goods (though you may be subject to a minimum order quantity). Because these gifts are so affordable, you can easily build a holiday gift basket with your favorite foodie in mind.
Salt Seasons Pink Himalayan Salt
Did you know that Himalayan salt is pink because of minerals like calcium and copper? Dollar Tree's Salt Seasons Pink Himalayan Salt is an affordable way for foodies to find out what all the buzz for this trendy product is about.
You can get 16-ounce bags of Salt Seasons Pink Himalayan Salt at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Viola Cake Decorating Tools
Viola Cake Decorating Tools will make your homemade baked goods look like they came from a professional bakery. These cute and colorful utensils can work with all sorts of ingredients, including frosting, fondant, and modeling chocolate.
You can find this three-piece set of Viola Cake Decorating Tools at Dollar Tree for $2.00.
Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards
An undeniable kitchen essential, Cooking Concepts' Bamboo Cutting Board is everything you want in a product: affordable, functional, and attractive. In addition to being durable, this bamboo cutting board is also lightweight for easy handling.
You can find this Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Board at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Colonna Cilantro Lime Seasoning
Described as a "well-rounded seasoning" blend in our review of Dollar Tree spices, Colonna Cilantro Lime Seasoning packs in a ton of flavor. Along with enhancing Tex-Mex favorites like tacos, this spice blend pairs well with rice, chicken, and many other foods.
You can find 2-ounce bottles of Colonna Cilantro Lime Seasoning at Dollar Tree for $1.25 apiece.
Cooking Concepts Silicone Whisk
The bakers in your life are sure to love this Cooking Concepts Silicone Whisk from Dollar Tree. From its ergonomic design to the easy cleaning of this dishwasher-safe tool, there's a lot to love about this item, especially considering its affordable price.
You can find this Cooking Concepts Silicone Whisk at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Thai Authentic Sriracha Chili Sauce
Dollar Tree's Thai Authentic Sriracha Chili Sauce is a flavorful, fiery addition to a variety of dishes. Along with tofu, ramen, and scrambled eggs, this sriracha can make for a surprising yet tasty addition to spaghetti.
You can find 9.88-ounce bottles of Thai Authentic Sriracha Chili Sauce at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Cooking Concepts Stainless-Steel Chopper
This multi-purpose Cooking Concepts Stainless-Steel Chopper makes kitchen tasks a breeze. Whether they use it for chopping ingredients or handling dough, Dollar Tree customers love this dependable, versatile product. As one reviewer wrote, "I've got 3 of these. Love them, have had them for several years now. Would highly recommend this item."
You can find this Cooking Concepts Stainless-Steel Chopper at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Golden Farms All-Natural French Fried Onions
When it comes to affordable snacks, Dollar Tree's Golden Farms All-Natural French Fried Onions are an unbelievable find. These crispy onions also add a bit of flavor and crunch to your favorite recipes and dishes, including salads, soups, casseroles, and more.
You can find 2.8-ounce bags of Golden Farms All-Natural French Fried Onions at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Cooking Concepts Telescopic Barbecue Forks
For foodies who love the outdoors, Cooking Concepts' Telescopic Barbecue Fork is the perfect tool. Whether you're barbecuing ribs or roasting snacks over an open fire, this fork will safeguard your hands and fingers from burns. And because it's collapsible, transport is easy and efficient.
You can find this Cooking Concepts Telescopic Barbecue Forks at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Beach Cliff Kippered Herring Fillets
Kippers — aka cured, smoked herring — are one of the British foods you must try before you die. Beach Cliff Kippered Herring Fillets from Dollar Tree allow you to sample this delicacy from across the pond for an unbelievably great price.
You can find 3.53-ounce cans of Beach Cliff Kippered Herring Fillets at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.
Square Two-Tone Flared-Rim Stoneware Mugs
When it comes to Dollar Tree's Square Two-Tone Flared-Rim Stoneware Mugs, a satisfied customer had this to say: "Love these mugs!! So stylish and a great value." This item is ideal for all types of hot beverages, including coffee, tea, and decadent hot chocolate recipes.
You can find these Square Two-Tone Flared-Rim Stoneware Mugs at Dollar Tree for $1.50 apiece.
Louisiana Supreme Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce
Louisiana Supreme Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce is a restaurant-quality condiment that pairs well with all sorts of foods. Along with chicken wings, Buffalo sauce is a tasty addition to burgers, pizza, roasted vegetables, and more. You can also use it in Buffalo chicken dip recipes, which are perfect for holiday gatherings and parties.
You can find 17-ounce bottles of Louisiana Supreme Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce at Dollar Tree for $1.25 each.