9 Once-Popular Soul Food Dishes That Are Disappearing From The Table

When people think of soul food, they typically think of crispy fried chicken, savory collard greens, and creamy chicken and dumplings. They also think of the American South, which undeniably has a claim to fame when it comes to comfort food.

The South has a rich culinary history that's evolved through times of hardship and brilliant innovation. However, naturally, some once-loved dishes have fallen out of favor over the years. While many family recipes are still passed down over generations, you won't necessarily see them served in restaurants. These dishes may not go extinct entirely, but they've become rare pieces of food history that fewer and fewer people get to taste.

What kinds of foods used to be popular in the South, and why did people eat them so often? Read on to sink your teeth into some disappearing soul food dishes that used to be all the rage, but are now almost unheard of in the modern day.