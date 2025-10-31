The Best New Aldi Finds Of November 2025
While Aldi's singular approach to shopping can cause anxiety in some, seasoned shoppers know that the store's appeal lies in its unique way of doing things. Cost-saving measures like a lack of disposable bags and its cart deposits are key to the store's affordability, but the chain's revolving selection of Aldi Finds (that is, special items available in limited quantities for a limited time) are majorly enticing. These products run the gamut from groceries and snacks to apparel and decor, and they often sell out fast due to their popularity.
We love discovering new products as much as the next customer (and you will know us by our cries of "caw caw" when perusing the aisles of Aldi), so we dug through the store's November Finds in search of the most tempting products. There are plenty of sample packs and adult-oriented advent calendars in our list, which feature a selection of tea, coffee, and even beer. We also included some easy yet delicious desserts, frozen pizzas from Aldi's beloved Mama Cozzi's brand, and plenty of other fun products. Supplies and availability may vary from store to store, and these items are bound to fly off shelves quickly. As such, shoppers should hit their nearest location early on the date of release (which were provided to Mashed by Aldi) if they want to get in on the November fun.
Winter Wonderland Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar
Replete with 24 imported goodies like gouda, mimolette, spiced apple cheddar, and goat cheese, the Winter Wonderland Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar will debut at the store on November 5. Retailing for $16.99, Aldi suggests pairing this cheese sampler pack with its curated wine and chocolate advent calendars.
Winter Wonderland Wine Advent Calendar
Aldi sources its beloved wine from all over the world, which explains why the chain's private-label vino is such a hit among shoppers. For $59.99, customers can enjoy the Winter Wonderland Wine Advent Calendar starting November 5. This variety pack features bottles of California Zinfandel, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Italian Pinot Grigio, and other fine selections.
12 Days of Beer
Prepare yourself for Aldi's Twelve Days of Beer! Beginning November 5, the chain will offer a sampler pack of tasty brews like spiced lagers, dry stouts, and many other mouth-watering selections. Each 12-pack will run you $19.99, which makes it a perfect gift for the beer lovers in your life (including yourself).
Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar
Talk about a festive pick-me-up. On November 5, Aldi will debut its Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar for $16.99. Customers will get 24 single-serving coffee cups in seasonally appropriate flavors. The Barissimo brand is a huge hit among shoppers, and we even dubbed the Barissimo Colombia as the absolute best coffee you will find at Aldi.
Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar
If you prefer tea to coffee, Aldi has you covered this month. The Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar features 24 distinct flavors for a total of 48 tea bags per pack (two bags for each day). This calendar will debut at the store on November 5 and will cost shoppers $7.99.
Conellys 12 Days of Irish Cream
Aldi's Irish cream holiday calendar made a big splash last year, as customers seemed to love the delicious selection of liqueur. Conellys 12 Days of Irish Cream is back on November 5, and each pack will retail for $29.99. Flavors include peppermint tiramisu, strawberry, cappuccino, sugar cookie, and more.
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
If you're the type of person that believes hot sauce goes on everything, you'll love Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. Each variety pack features 25 flavors of sauce to make your meals a lot spicier. Find this sampler pack at Aldi for $14.99 beginning November 5.
Make It Sparkle Sparkling Wine Variety Pack
The holiday season calls for festive beverages, and Aldi's Make It Sparkle Sparkling Wine Variety Pack aims to please in this regard. This pack, which retails for $29.99, features six different sparkling wine varieties, including Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs Brut, and many others. Look for this product at Aldi starting November 5.
Specially Selected Zillionaire Cheesecake
The Specially Selected Zillionaire Cheesecake is a dessert you can't pass up. Available at Aldi on November 19, this decadent treat will cost just $3.99. According to an Aldi shopper on Reddit, the chain's Zillionaire Cheesecake "is super rich but very good!" A perfect snack or easy dessert for the holiday season!
Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets
You're never too old for chicken nuggets, and Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets put a festive spin on this old favorite. With shapes like candy canes, stockings, and Christmas trees, dinnertime is about to become a lot more fun. Aldi will debut this product on November 26, and shoppers can snag a bag for just $5.99.
Sundae Shoppe Maple Pecan Ice Cream Pint
No holiday pie is complete without a generous scoop of ice cream. Fortunately, Aldi shoppers can pick up a pint of Sundae Shoppe Maple Pecan ice cream starting November 26. For just $2.49, you'll get premium maple-flavored ice cream sprinkled with pecan bits and caramel swirls.
Sundae Shoppe Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Pint
Peppermint is an unsung holiday flavor in our books, but Aldi is righting seasonal wrongs with its Sundae Shoppe Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Pint. For just $2.49, you can indulge in sumptuous peppermint-flavored ice cream, plus pieces of peppermint bark and a mint fudge swirl. Look for this festive ice cream starting November 26.
Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights
While they have some similarities, gelato differs from ice cream in that the Italian frozen treat is usually denser, less airy, and with more milk than cream. You can taste the difference yourself thanks to Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights. Debuting at the store on November 26, this delectable treat will cost $4.29 and includes eggnog, pumpkin pie, and candy cane flavors.
Specially Selected Blueberry Mini Scones
Great for breakfast or as a snack (especially when hot out of the oven and paired with ice cream), the Specially Selected Blueberry Mini Scones at Aldi deserve a place in your freezer. Each box contains 12 mini scones and retails for $5.79. Look for this product starting November 26.
Appetitos Caramelized Onion and Gouda Mini Puff Pastries
When you need a last-minute appetizer ideal for holiday entertaining, Appetitos Caramelized Onion and Gouda Mini Puff Pastries are quick, easy, and tempting. Each box contains 12 individual pastries and costs just $4.99. You can find these delectable pastries at Aldi on November 26.
Berryhill Lemon Curd
Lemon curd is a tart and sweet fruit spread that pairs beautifully with toast, pastries, and assorted other baked goods. Aldi's Berryhill Lemon Curd allows you to easily (and affordably) enjoy this unique flavor for just $3.49 per jar. Look for this product at the chain beginning November 12.
Maple Nut Brioche Loaf
If you thought that brioche bread couldn't get any better, Aldi has a seasonal treat bound to blow your socks off. The Maple Nut Brioche Loaf will arrive at the store starting November 12 and will cost shoppers $4.89. We have a feeling that this bread would make an excellent addition to a brioche French toast recipe.
Mama Cozzi's Supreme Bloody Mary Bruschetta Pizza
Mama Cozzi's is a beloved Aldi pizza brand that has earned a place in the store's customer hall of fame. Hitting the chain on November 12, Mama Cozzi's Supreme Bloody Mary Bruschetta Pizza is sure to make busy weeknight dinners a lot tastier. And at just $4.99 per pizza, you may want to snag a few of these bad boys.
Mama Cozzi's Lemon Pepper Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Mama Cozzi's Lemon Pepper Chicken Bruschetta Pizza is yet another enticing flavor offered by Aldi's beloved frozen pizza brand. Customers can find this product beginning November 12, and each pizza will cost a reasonable $4.99. Perfect for parties or satisfying sudden pizza cravings on the cheap.
Specially Selected Raspberry Mousse Imported Italian Dessert
Beginning November 5, Aldi fans will find an impressively indulgent dessert on store shelves. Retailing for $2.59, Specially Selected Raspberry Mousse Imported Italian Dessert can easily satisfy your craving for sweets or stand in as a quick and easy treat. This refrigerated dessert is ready to eat and comes in its own convenient serving jar.