The Best Food Trucks In Every US State

Whether it's a big game, outdoor concert, or holiday festival, one of the best things about attending any event is the chance to sample an array of delicious treats from great food trucks. And in recent years, food trucks have really upped their game, with gourmet food trucks having a worldwide moment. There has never been more quality food from a wider spectrum of cuisines than what you can find right now at food trucks, no matter where they're found.

In fact, there are so many great food trucks these days that it can almost be intimidating trying to figure out which truck to track down. Sure, there are some famous food carts known for being better than any sit-down restaurant, but even if you're such a superfan that you know everything about all the star trucks from "The Great Food Truck Race," it's hard to keep all the options straight.

Don't worry, though, because we're here to help. We've put together a list highlighting the best food truck in every state, based on regional awards, customer reviews, and in-person taste tests from a wide array of trucks. Sure, it's a messy job, but we've got a big napkin. So pack your appetite and hit the road for this one-way trip to flavor.