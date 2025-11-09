The Best Food Trucks In Every US State
Whether it's a big game, outdoor concert, or holiday festival, one of the best things about attending any event is the chance to sample an array of delicious treats from great food trucks. And in recent years, food trucks have really upped their game, with gourmet food trucks having a worldwide moment. There has never been more quality food from a wider spectrum of cuisines than what you can find right now at food trucks, no matter where they're found.
In fact, there are so many great food trucks these days that it can almost be intimidating trying to figure out which truck to track down. Sure, there are some famous food carts known for being better than any sit-down restaurant, but even if you're such a superfan that you know everything about all the star trucks from "The Great Food Truck Race," it's hard to keep all the options straight.
Don't worry, though, because we're here to help. We've put together a list highlighting the best food truck in every state, based on regional awards, customer reviews, and in-person taste tests from a wide array of trucks. Sure, it's a messy job, but we've got a big napkin. So pack your appetite and hit the road for this one-way trip to flavor.
Alabama - Frank N Lola's
Named for the owners' two dogs, Frank N Lola's is run by Kyle and Christina Urrutia. It originally specialized in hot dogs, which helps explain the name, but nowadays Frank N Lola's is known around Mobile, Alabama, and beyond for its famous smash burgers. These delicious bites took home the Mobtown Burger Week's People's Choice Award in both 2023 and 2024, so order with confidence.
(251) 207-8778
Alaska - El Green-Go's
Alaska has a thriving food truck culture, so the fact that El Green-Go's was named the best food truck in Alaska by Food Network really means something. You can find its delicious Mexican dishes, including vegan options, in the Anchorage area. As one Redditor wrote, "I can certainly vouch that you won't leave disappointed."
(907) 312-3313
Arizona - Randizzle's Food Truck
Former pro football player Randy Gatewood has traded the gridiron for the flatiron. Based in Gilbert, Arizona, Randizzle's Food Truck is known for its signature Randizzle sauce, which adds spice to burgers and tacos. How good is it? In 2024, the Arizona Restaurant Association presented Gatewood with the award for Best Food Truck Experience. Touchdown!
Arkansas - Smashed N Stacked
Smashed N' Stacked is more than a food truck — it's a mission. Chef James Mann told 5 Reasons to Visit that a portion of the proceeds is donated to charity to help "end food insecurities of the youths of Arkansas." It has also won an award for best food truck in Little Rock twice. Good food for a good cause? Good times!
(501) 291-2353
California - Mariscos Jalisco
Mariscos Jalisco is a Los Angeles fixture. Founded in 2002, the food truck empire has expanded to include a small fleet of vehicles canvassing the city. It won the LA Times Gold Award for culinary excellence in 2024, and was added to the paper's 101 Best Restaurants Hall of Fame. And if that's not enough of a pedigree, it was even included in the Michelin Guide.
Colorado - Stoke Pizza
Fans of Stoke Pizza are definitely stoked, especially after this pizza oven on wheels won the 2025 Governor's Plate Food Truck competition at the Colorado State Fair. Based in Pueblo, Stoke Pizza is beloved for its baked goodies. "The genuine wood fire pepperoni pizza was incredible," wrote one Yelp reviewer, "and the homemade chocolate chip cookie ... was also perfectly melty and delicious!"
(719) 369-5757
Connecticut - Red Lion Burger
In 2025, the citizens of Connecticut voted Red Lion Burger as the best food truck in the state. Based out of Willimantic, diners can feast on classic burger options as well as more off-the-wall variations, such as a PBJ burger. Whatever you get, you can count on deliciousness, with one reviewer writing on Google, "it was honestly the best burger I've had!"
(959) 232-8305
Delaware - Bivouac Pizza
Headquartered in Bear, Delaware, Bivouac Pizza was voted the best food truck in the state in a 2025 Delaware Online readers poll. Known for its specialty "camp-fired" pizzas, which include vegan options, Bivouac Pizza has earned a top catering reputation. One client wrote on Yelp: "Our guests were raving about the pizza for weeks after."
(302) 425-9079
Florida - The Maine Line
You probably wouldn't expect to find top-tier New England lobster in Florida, but that's exactly what The Maine Line dishes up. Owners Kurt and Brenda moved to Sarasota in 2018, bringing a taste of Maine with them in the form of lobster rolls, lobster tacos, and more. In 2024, it earned them an award for best food truck in the Sunshine State.
(941) 246-9090
Georgia - Sunshine Alchemy
In 2025, Sunshine Alchemy was named the best food truck in Atlanta, Georgia. A plant-based food truck that uses ethically sourced ingredients, Sunshine Alchemy's mission is to "transform the culture of outdoor eating and drinking" with its vegan offerings. "This food truck was a beacon of hope for me," wrote one Yelp fan. "Immediately after finishing, I was begging to go back for more."
(805) 895-0637
Hawaii - Tony's Catch
In 2025, Yelp named Tony's Catch the best food truck in the entire United States. The name explains it all: Tony's Catch, which is located on the island of Kauai, uses delicious, fresh-caught fish in its meals. One patron wrote on Yelp: "The mahi mahi tacos were the best fish tacos that I have ever eaten."
instagram.com/tonyscatch_kauai
(808) 346-4641
Idaho - The Kilted Kod
Named the best food truck in Idaho four times, the Kilted Kod brings British-style fish and chips to the Rocky Mountains. Inspired by a trip to Scotland, the owners now run two trucks; one in the Boise area and another around Nampa. Whichever you visit, though, be sure to pack your appetite, as it's some of the best fish and chips in the U.S.
(208) 961-1881
Illinois - Dave's Bagels
Chicago is packed with great food trucks. But venture down towards Jonesboro, Illinois, and you'll find a gem off the beaten track: Dave's Bagels. Voted best food truck in southern Illinois in both 2024 and 2025, Dave's Bagels also won the Viewer's Choice award for best food truck from WSIL. No matter how you take your bagel, Dave's is the place to get it in Illinois.
(618) 614-0451
Indiana - Birrieria Iturbidense
Birrieria Iturbidense's founder saw a gap in the Indianapolis marketplace: there weren't any birria food trucks. So, she decided to create one herself, and she now runs two acclaimed food trucks, as well as a new brick-and-mortar location. As one reviewer on Yelp gushed, "These were the BEST, FRESHEST, DELICIOUS birria tacos I've EVER had."
birrieria-iturbidense.res-menu.com
(317) 828-3558
Iowa - Veggie Thumper
Readers of Catch Des Moines voted Veggie Thumper at the top of their favorite food truck list. Delivering delicious vegan food from a converted school bus, Alyssa Wade grows her own vegetables from seed. And Veggie Thumper isn't just a food truck; it's a lifestyle brand with its own line of organic skin care products. So if you're in Des Moines, hop on the veggie bus.
(515) 867-7253
Kansas - The Burger Bus
Named the best food truck in Topeka, Kansas, four years in a row, The Burger Bus delivers exactly what the name on the tin promises: delicious gourmet burgers, served from a food truck painted like a school bus. In the words of one Yelp reviewer, "You owe it to yourself to give it a try."
theburgerbus.com/topeka-kansas
(303) 204-8782
Kentucky - Holy Smokes Barbecue
Winners of the 2025 Kentucky Food Truck Championship, Holy Smokes Barbecue is based in Danville, Kentucky. The win wasn't a fluke, as in 2024, they won for best BBQ in the same competition. "They have the best brisket burgers I've ever had and the best potato salad," wrote one fan on Facebook. "They are a 100/10."
facebook.com/Holysm0kesBarbecue
(859) 319-3905
Louisiana - Tre's Street Kitchen
Tre's Street Kitchen was launched by chef Tremaine Devine in 2020. Since then, it's won several small business awards and expanded to multiple locations across Louisiana, but the food truck that started it all is still earning raves. "Best food truck I've ever been to," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Food was sooooooooo good."
tresstreetkitchen.com/foodtruck
(225) 205-9203
Maine - Taco the Town
Chosen in 2025 by readers of Down East magazine as the best food truck in Maine, Taco the Town can be found in the Brunswick area serving up street tacos inspired by chef Tai Choo's native California. As one besotted Yelp fan wrote, "EAT HERE AND BE HAPPY."
instagram.com/taco_the_town_brunswick_me
(207) 838-8226
Maryland - Top Nach
Voted the Best Food Truck in Baltimore in 2024 by readers of Baltimore Magazine, Top Nach serves up delicious, gourmet nachos. Cheese-crusted burritos and seasonal offerings like their Gabaghoul Nachos have proven popular enough for the truck to branch out into a brick-and-mortar in 2026 as well. "Absolute BEST Nachos!!!," wrote one Yelp fan. "Your belly will be happy."
(410) 344-3206
Massachusetts - Macken's Sliders
Operating out of the small southern Massachusetts town of Southwick is Macken's Sliders. The town might be small, but the flavors are large. Macken's Sliders — which specializes in beef, jerk chicken, and veggie sliders — has won the MassLive fan poll for best local food truck for the last five years in a row as of 2025. As one patron gushed on Facebook, "They were the most amazing [sliders] I've ever eaten!"
(413) 273-7271
Michigan - Detroit 75 Kitchen
Founded in 2014 by brothers Mike and Ahmad Nassar, Detroit 75 Kitchen has even spawned a brick-and-mortar location in the wake of national acclaim. The sandwich truck has been named one of the top three food trucks in America by US Weekly, as well as the best food truck in Detroit by Hour Magazine. Customers are particularly keen on the Atwater Chicken and the Corktown BBQ Beef. "The best food I ever had in my life," wrote one Yelp reviewer.
(313) 843-3215
Minnesota - The Angry Line Cook Food Truck
Mona Negasi and Jesse Hedman can be found slinging burgers in The Angry Line Cook Food Truck across the Twin Cities area in Minnesota. Its burgers have earned numerous accolades, including being named the region's best food truck in a KQ listener poll. As one fan wrote on Yelp, "They serve the most delicious and creative smash burgers out there!"
Mississippi - Crooked Letter Kitchen
The Crooked Letter Kitchen food truck in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, is festooned with the signatures of hundreds of happy diners. How happy? Crooked Letter Kitchen won the Best of Mississippi 2025 award by Mississippi Magazine for best food truck in the state, thanks to its burgers and meaty sandwiches. "I think that I just found the best freakin' steak sandwich in all of Mississippiland," wrote one Yelp reviewer, "and I'm gonna go broke trying to follow this food truck."
(601) 374-1757
Missouri - Holy Smokes Mobile Meats
Justin and Krystal Drone opened Holy Smokes Mobile Meats to sell loaded tots, nachos, tacos, wings, and sandwiches in the summer of 2024. Fast forward to 2025, and it's already won the Missouri Magazine award for the best food truck in the state. "They are the best wings that my husband and I have EVER had," wrote one customer on Facebook after trying its bacon ranch sandwich and chicken nachos. "All of it was so delicious."
Montana - Mafia Pizza
Mafia Pizza has an offer that's hard to refuse: great pizza from a top-rated food truck. Based in Bozeman, Montana, Mafia Pizza was not only named the best food truck in the city, but the best pizza in the city, period. "The pizza is one of the best I've eaten!" raved one fan on Facebook. Go somewhere else for pizza? Fuhgeddaboudit.
(406) 580-0142
Nebraska - Boiling Claws
If you scroll through the socials of a foodie in Omaha, Nebraska, chances are you'll stumble across a post or two lauding the delicious seafood at Boiling Claws. Nebraska may be about as far away from the ocean as you can get in the U.S., but that's no barrier to excellent crab, shrimp, lobster tail, and more. "This food is incredible," wrote one happy Yelp reviewer, adding, "I ordered the catfish, wings, and [crab] leg boil. ... The way the chef prepared it was fantastic."
Nevada - Big Blue Q
Big Blue Q describes its fare as "upscale Southern comfort food with a sophisticated touch." Chef Shane Mathias has decades of experience crafting dishes for celebrities and regular folk alike, earning the only feature for a Nevada spot in Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Food Trucks list and the devotion of all who eat at his truck. Pick from a variety of seafood and meat offerings, all of which have earned rave reviews from customers.
(859) 229-7927
New Hampshire - StrEatz Mobile Food
Located in North Woodstock, StrEatz Mobile Food was voted the best food truck in the state for four years in a row by viewers of WMUR. The seasonal food truck offers a rotating array of soups, salads, sandwiches, and delicious desserts, which can mean a different experience every time. "I had the ramen and it was delicious," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "It may even be the best ramen I've ever had!"
(603) 707-9846
New Jersey - Five Sisters Food Co.
Launched back in 2013 by George and Libby Miller, the Five Sisters Food Co. truck is named after their five daughters, who also help with the family business. Five Sisters Food Co. and its 100% Angus beef burgers, hefty sandwiches, and loaded fries have won just about every accolade possible, including being twice named the best burger truck in America. "It was absolutely fantastic and well worth the long wait in line," wrote one fan on Yelp, praising its "skillful" combo of applewood bacon, onion, and fried pickle.
(609) 721-1448
New Mexico - El Chile Toreado
A staple of the Santa Fe, New Mexico, dining scene for two decades, El Chile Toreado has racked up a long list of impressive accolades. Chefs Luis and Berenice Medina were even nominated for the James Beard Best Chef Southwest award in 2023. And for good reason: the duo makes incredible, flavorful Mexican food such as burritos, tacos, and quesadillas. The breakfast offerings receive particular praise. "Legitimately the best breakfast taco I've ever had," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Salsas, pico, charred [jalapeños] were amazing."
(505) 500-0033
New York - Ji-Woo's Korean Seoul Food
New York City is full of amazing food trucks. But for a full truck experience, head upstate for Ji-Woo's Korean Seoul Food. Founded in 2022, Ji-Woo's has been hailed as the best food truck in the Syracuse community thanks to its delicious ramen, egg rolls, and marinated, grilled meat. As one gobsmacked diner posted on Facebook, "The chicken omg that chick bop is next level."
(315) 396-6334
North Carolina - MoMoMandu
Named Gold Best Food Truck for 2025 by Raleigh's Best, plus Best Food Truck in the 2025 Maggy Awards by Cary Magazine, MoMoMandu brings a taste of authentic Nepali cooking — such as momo dumplings, noodles, and aloo dum — to North Carolina. Customers particularly hail the flavors of its momo dumplings, with one writing on Yelp, "These are by far the best momos I've eaten in the USA!"
(919) 671-9939
North Dakota - Das Mountain
Any old food truck can serve up fries or burgers, but there aren't many that have patrons raving about fleischkuechle. Welcome to Das Mountain, an award-winning food truck in the Bismarck, North Dakota, area that serves authentic, traditional German dishes, such as the aforementioned meat pastry, as well as knoephla and currywurst. If you're looking for something different, try climbing Das Mountain!
instagram.com/dasmountainkitchen
(701) 527-7762
Ohio - Tortilla Street Food
Tortilla Street Food has spent years winning awards for its delectable Mexican-inspired dishes and shows no signs of slowing down. Competition is fierce in its part of Ohio, as the Columbus Food Truck Festival has been named one of the best in the country. The fact that Tortilla Street Food has expanded to three trucks speaks volumes – as does its lineup of burritos, tacos, and salad bowls.
(614) 209-4795
Oklahoma - Taqueria Sanchez
Located in Oklahoma City, Taqueria Sanchez is a proper old-school food truck experience. No socials, no hype, no frills, just great Mexican-inspired food that you have to hear about from word of mouth. Look for the blue truck everyone is talking about and let the magic happen. "Asada is some of the best I've ever tasted," one patron wrote on Yelp. "Don't even get me started on the mulita...life changing."
taqueria-sanchez.restaurants-world.com
(405) 520-3553
Oregon - Matt's BBQ
Unlike most food trucks, Matt's BBQ has put down roots, permanently parking in one spot. Perhaps this stability is the secret of their success, as Matt's BBQ has won numerous accolades over the past decade with its brisket, pulled pork, and spare ribs to become a Portland staple. "This is by far my favorite pork ribs I have ever tried," wrote one fan on Yelp, where you can find an abundance of glowing reviews for said ribs. Order with confidence.
(503) 504-0870
Pennsylvania - Octopus Falafel Truck
Octopus Falafel Truck is something of an enigma, with no website, phone number, or social media presence. But there are plenty of testimonials from the legions of fans who have made Octopus Falafel Truck a word-of-mouth Philadelphia hotspot for over 30 years. One Yelp reviewer summarized the sentiment, writing, "Unbelievable falafel, hands down best I've ever eaten."
Rhode Island - Griddle Me This
A relative newcomer to the competitive Rhode Island food truck scene has made a strong first impression. In 2025, Griddle Me This — which sells smash burgers, wieners, chicken tenders, and more — beat out nearly 180 trucks to take top honors for best burgers, hot dogs, and sausage in the Motif Food Truck & Drink Awards. Readers of Rhode Island Monthly also voted it the best mobile food vendor in the state. Wow!
(401) 474-4580
South Carolina - Mac Daddy
Mac Daddy in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has a slight advantage over other local food trucks: its signature mac and cheese was once voted the best in the nation by Esquire (via ABC News 4), which described it as "life-changing." A mobile extension of the brick-and-mortar restaurant Crave Kitchen & Cocktails, Mac Daddy delivers consistently creamy goodness, with customers praising toppings such as bacon, buffalo chicken, and jalapeños.
(843) 884-1177
South Dakota - 605 Island Guy
605 Island Guy is an unexpected island oasis in the heart of South Dakota, thanks to chef Nefu Mageo. He began bringing his authentic Samoan cuisine — such as barbecue chicken and kalua pork — to the Mount Rushmore State in 2024 and was an instant hit. Just a year later, 605 Island Guy was named one of the best food trucks in Sioux Falls, with fans praising its deep, delicious flavors.
facebook.com/p/605IslandGuy-61561943409724
(605) 270-3216
Tennessee - Scott's Tots
Everyone loves tater tots, but not everyone can make them as well as chefs Scott and Johnlee Shriver, who named their truck after the cringe-inducing episode of the same name from "The Office." Based out of Sweetwater, Tennessee, Scott's Tots earned Best Food Truck awards at both the regional and state levels. Customers praise the spicy chicken and pulled pork tots, plus the macaroni and cheese, as well as highlighting its large portions and impressive customer service.
(224) 402-4991
Texas - The Taco Station
The Taco Station is based out of Corsicana, just south of Dallas. Founded by chef Yebel Shlimovich, it's racked up accolades in Texas with its flavorful burritos, tortas, quesadillas, and more. One fan wrote on Facebook, "Absolutely the best tacos and quesadillas I've had in all of Texas!" Considering the availability of authentic Mexican flavors on offer in the state, that says a lot. The Taco Station can't be beat.
(903) 467-9804
Utah - Girls Who Smash
Girls Who Smash opened for business in 2024. Fast forward just one year, and it has become one of the hottest destinations in Salt Lake City. Expect smash burgers stacked with gooey cheese. "My friend cried from joy last night because the burger you made for her was truly THAT good," one fan's tribute read on Instagram. "For real. She had tears streaming down her face." Safe to say, they smashed it.
Vermont - Beansie's Bus
Beansie's Bus isn't just a multi-time winner of the Best Food Truck Seven Daysies award, it's also one of the oldest food trucks in the country. Opening way back in 1944, Beansie's Bus is in its ninth decade of serving burgers, steaks, and hot dogs from an actual bus in Burlington. The fries are a standout for plenty of customers, as is the Michigan dog.
Virginia - Sumac
Parked in the bushes at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Sperryville is a rickety food truck that will change your life: Sumac. Named one of the top 50 restaurants in America by The New York Times, Sumac combines gourmet dishes (such as mushroom noodles, ribeye skewers, and grilled mackerel) on a rotating menu with locally sourced ingredients and unbeatable natural ambiance.
Washington - Off the Rez
Winner of numerous awards, including Best Food Truck by Seattle Magazine, Off the Rez offers authentic Native American cuisine. Mark McConnell gives his mother's traditional Blackfeet Reservation recipes a modern twist to offer the likes of bison and beef chili Indian tacos, and create one of the best restaurants in the U.S. where you can eat Native American food. Prepare for something truly tasty.
(206) 414-8226
West Virginia - Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory
Named the best food truck in West Virginia by the readers of WV Living (twice!), Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory serves up more than 100 different types of egg rolls. Rollie Pollie hits up events and locations across the likes of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, but its base is Star City. Wherever you find it, you know it will be delicious.
instagram.com/rollie_pollie_egg_rolls
(833) 447-6557
Wisconsin - SAVOR Barbeque & Taphouse
Voted the best food truck in the state in 2024 by the people of Wisconsin, SAVOR Barbeque & Taphouse is known as a go-to destination if you want delicious Texas-style brisket. SAVOR has opened a brick-and-mortar location in Sister Bay, but with two food trucks delivering flavor across the area, a full belly is always just a short drive away.
(920) 633-4092
Wyoming - Double Dubs
If you've ever wondered where Flavortown really is, it turns out that it's in Laramie, Wyoming. That's the home of the Guy Fieri-approved Weitzel's Wings, better known as Double Dub's, which was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." As of 2025, Double Dub's has won the top prize at the National Buffalo Wing Festival for four years in a row, so it's no surprise that Fieri thinks it's the bomb, too.
instagram.com/weitzelswings_aka_double_dubs
(307) 399-4035
Methodology
In order to determine the best food trucks in the United States, we placed an emphasis on trucks with a proven track record of winning local, regional, state, and national competitions. Customer reviews were also a key ingredient, as the dining experience for real everyday people is paramount for any food truck.
We also gave priority to dedicated food trucks, as opposed to trucks that are extensions of brick-and-mortar operations, other than in a few exceptional cases. Finally, when possible, we relied on our own experience sampling food first-hand from trucks at festivals and events. After all, the best way to know if you're at a good or bad food truck is to try it out for yourself.