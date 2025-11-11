Your Guide To The Best Costco Stocking Stuffers Of 2025
If feeling completely blindsided by the fact that the holiday season is upon us is one of your annual habits, you're not alone. After learning the hard way many times over, we now know that chipping away at holiday shopping little by little is the gentlest method for both the bank account and the nervous system. Luckily, if you've got a family full of snackers, you can start grabbing stocking stuffers during your next Costco trip.
While the best Aldi Christmas 2025 finds include charming Advent calendars to help us count down the days until Christmas, Costco has all the snacks your friends and family are hoping to find tucked in their stockings. Whether you're shopping for a coffee fanatic or a tea enthusiast, a meat lover or a plant-based protein seeker, a sweetie with a sweet tooth or a more savory character — Costco's wide range of treats is sure to bring joy to whoever's on your nice list this year. Score a two-pack of your favorite hot sauce, some cream-covered biscuits, and all the chocolate you could possibly dream of. So, dive into our Costco stocking stuffer guide, but please keep in mind the prices are listed as they appear online and may vary by location.
Ferrero Rocher 3-count 12 pack
Ferrero Rocher is a Christmastime classic. Created in Alba, Italy, in 1982, the gourmet chocolates in their signature gold foil packaging have become a top choice for the gift-giving season (would you believe that 60% of the company's sales are made in the last three months of the year?). Indulge the chocolate lover in your life with 12 individually wrapped trios of chocolate-covered hazelnuts for $16.99 — because everyone knows good things come in threes. You can even spread the wealth by buying one package and distributing the packs amongst the stockings hung from your chimney with care!
Two $50 gift cards for Uber Eats
For 100 bucks, you can treat two of your favorite foodies to a couple of evenings of takeout with Uber + Uber Eats gift cards. It's an ideal way to make sure your college student is eating between all their study sessions, and these cards are also redeemable via the Uber app, meaning your beloved late-night snacker can use them to score a ride home from the diner when it's too late to walk. While some folks say gift cards are a cop out, you can't convince us that the promise of snacks and a ride home isn't among the most thoughtful stocking stuffers around.
A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs
Directly following the busy holiday season is the long-awaited stay inside season — and what's cozier than a piping hot mug of cocoa on a cold day of hibernation? A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs make that indulgence a pleasant reality. Just pop one of these puppies into a warm cup of milk and stir to release a decadent swirl of milk and dark chocolate and a smattering of mini marshmallows. If you're feeling frisky, try dropping one into a cup of coffee with a splash of Bailey's and Kahlua. A box of 16 is listed online (on sale) for $22.99, and we can't think of a sweeter stocking stuffer.
Kirkand Signature Shelled Pistachios
Want to keep your loved ones packed full of B vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and protein? Stuff their stockings with some packs of pistachios. These bad boys come sans shell, so you'll be gifting a straight pound-and-a-half of nuts for $18.39. The Kirkland brand pistachios are roasted and salted, so they're a snack that satiates on long commutes, at work, or between class and practice. If the recipient is an inventive cook, they might use the contents of this mighty bag to try out a few pistachio-centric dishes, like a pistachio-crusted salmon recipe or a mortadella ravioli with pistachio butter.
La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti
For that special someone who appreciates the sweet life, La Dolce Vita Classic Italian Biscotti is the perfect stocking stuffer. These crunchy almond cookies become delightfully soft when dunked ceremoniously into a morning cappuccino. With 30 servings in a 40-ounce container for $14.99, you can keep your coffee-drinking sweetie stocked for a month or more (depending on how big their sweet tooth is). Insider tip: Reviewers recommend buying these babies in-store rather than online, as they have a reputation for coming broken when shipped.
Pocky Strawberry Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks
Pocky Sticks are a popular Japanese snack of long, crispy biscuit sticks covered in a sweet and creamy coating. Touted as an excellent snack for folks on the go, 10 boxes of the strawberry flavor are going for $9.99 at Costco. This crowd-pleaser will add a pop of color and a touch of crunchy, summery sweetness to your snacker's stocking. If you get the chance, grab some of the Winter Melty Pocky Sticks as well. This seasonal iteration is an even chocolatier version of the chocolate variety, and when we ranked popular Pocky flavors from worst to best, Winter Melty Pocky was the winner.
2-Pack of Cholula Hot Sauce
What could possibly be better than a bottle of Cholula hot sauce tucked inside a stocking on Christmas morning? If you thought the answer was anything other than two bottles of Cholula, you don't know us at all. At Costco, you can score twin 12-ounce bottles of this universally loved hot sauce for $11.99. Gift it to your favorite spice lover so they can use it to heat up their world-famous fajitas. Better yet, write out a little recipe that includes shaking popcorn with a bit of Cholula and salt so they can snack Selena Gomez style.
RXBAR protein bars
If you know someone who's always running from one thing to the next, chances are they could use a handy car snack. Enter RXBAR. Each of the brand's protein bars is made with three egg whites, six almonds, four cashews, and two dates (as the label lists proudly in big, bold, front-facing type), which amounts to an impressive 12 grams of protein that satisfies hunger pangs on busy days. At Costco, you can snag a box of 14 bars for the sale price of $16.49 ($20.99 is the original listing price). Each box comes with 7 Chocolate Sea Salt bars and 7 Blueberry bars, so you're most on-the-go loved one has two yummy new ways to meet their daily protein goals.
Bigelow Herbal Tea Variety Pack
Lazy winter days were made for cozying up with a warm cup of tea and a good read, and the Bigelow Herbal Tea Variety Pack at Costco would fit perfectly into that scenario. It includes six boxes of different herbal tea blends, including Cozy Chamomile, Cranberry Apple, Lemon Ginger, Mint Medley, Orange & Spice, and Sweet Dreams, which combines chamomile and mint. These aren't stingy sample size boxes either. There are 28 bags of each caffeine-free tea for $23.99, allowing you to bestow the gift of herbal abundance upon your loved ones. Happy holidays, indeed!
Kirkland Signature Premium Extra Thick Steak Strips
The discerning carnivore's stocking stash wouldn't truly be complete without a nice bag of jerky. Kirkland Signature Extra Thick Cut Steak Strips are the perfect choice. The generous cuts of tender meat are sourced from whole top round, so that the jerky is soft and easy to chew. Ingredients like brown sugar, peach puree, garlic, and hickory smoke give this jerky a well-rounded bite with sweet, salty, pungent, and spicy notes. According to reviews from Costco shoppers, it's well worth its online price of $14.89 for 12 ounces. "Delicious and nutritious! Have been a part of my breakfast for years," one reviewer wrote, adding, "Good any time of day!"
Spiceology Signature Seasonings 4-pack
That loved one on your nice list who loves to mess around with flavor won't want to miss the Spiceology Signature Seasonings four-pack sold by Costco. The brand is popular amongst home cooks who appreciate quality spice blends and aren't afraid to experiment. Spiceology was acknowledged multiple times by the Inc. 5000 list, an annual index that names the fastest-growing companies in America. For $49.99, you can get your hands on four must-have flavors: Smoky Honey Habanero, Black Magic Cajun Blackening Blend, Nashville Hot Chicken (heavy on the cayenne and paprika), and Greek Freak, which combines orange peel, oregano, garlic, and dehydrated tomatoes and is unbelievable on meat, in pasta salads, or sprinkled over roasted veggies. Adding the four-pack to your stocking stuffer haul will require an online purchase, as Costco does not carry this item in its brick-and-mortar locations.