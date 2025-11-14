Is Aldi's Cheap Brisket Good For Smoking? Here's The Verdict

Aldi is beloved for its lineup of cheap snacks and frozen foods, though it sometimes gets a bad rap for items like produce and meat. Well, we're here to set the record straight, particularly when it comes to the latter. Not only do Aldi's steaks hold their own against offerings from Costco, but so do the chain's famously affordable brisket offerings. Aldi's online listing for brisket encourages slow-cooking or oven-roasting the cut, but is this stuff any good for smoking? Well, we lifted the lid on it to find out.

Aldi shoppers have been raving about this cut on the internet for years now, so there are dozens of posts, comments, and reviews from folks who have done the deed. After reviewing various drool-worthy results photos and firsthand declarations of deliciousness, we can confidently conclude that Aldi's brisket is up for the task. That's good news for all you pit masters and barbecue lovers out there hoping to save some dough before your next cookout. It might be even better news for home cooks who are just starting to dabble in the art of meat smoking.

There are multiple reasons Aldi's beef brisket is a great choice for smoking. First off, it is sold as a flat. This is a less intimidating cut to smoke compared to a traditional full packer, which requires quite the investment of not just money, but also time and energy. Secondly, Aldi's brisket — which you can find under its in-house brand, along with other labels like Morton's of Omaha — comes in at around $15 to $20 per package, so it's much friendlier to your wallet than a full brisket (which can run upwards off $100).