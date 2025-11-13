The Best 11 Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Restaurants In Pennsylvania
For two decades, Guy Fieri has been scouring the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" of America in search of that elusive, mythical land of wonder and happiness known as Flavortown. It doesn't appear on any map, but just like El Dorado and Shangri-La, it's real, and it's out there somewhere. One of Fieri's best guesses as to the possible location of Flavortown is Pennsylvania. Could one of the state's many diners and dives hold the secret entrance to Flavortown? Fieri obviously thinks so, as he's visited no fewer than 26 different restaurants in the Keystone State, searching for treasure on a plate.
Which spots brought Fieri closest to the promised land, and which are still the best option for adventurous eaters looking to follow in their guru's footsteps? The answers may not be the same, as one of the untold truths of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is that many restaurants featured on the show over the years have since closed or changed management. So what you see in the older episodes may not be what you get today.
With that in mind, we've put together this list of the 11 best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Restaurants" in Pennsylvania, based not just on Fieri's experiences, but also on what you might get if you visit them now. Will you taste one of the best burgers we've seen on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives?" Or maybe some of the best pierogies or fries? Anything is possible ... in Flavortown.
1. Honey's Sit 'n Eat
When Guy Fieri visited Honey's Sit 'n Eat in Philadelphia back in 2011, he was blown away by the restaurant's unique fusion of Southern comfort food and classic Jewish recipes. He was particularly taken by chef Jeb Woody's chicken chili Frito pie. "It's a real fresh chili. Great texture, great flavor, great crunch," Fieri said. "That's not your everyday chili right there, folks. I'd order that again in a heartbeat."
Woody and his partner Ellen Mogell opened Honey's Sit 'n Eat back in 2005, combining the Southern flavors he enjoyed in his childhood with Mogell's Jewish traditions. "We made a place that we wanted to go," Woody told Fieri. "And that is the food that we eat." Located at the corner of Brown and North 4th Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philly, locals have embraced Honey's Sit 'n Eat. One told Fieri, "the place actually made the neighborhood hip."
Honey's Sit 'n Eat is particularly known for serving an amazing all-day breakfast, so if you go on the weekends, be ready for a wait. And bring cash, because this old-school joint is still cash-only. But according to the legion of fans that have declared Honey's Sit 'n Eat hands down the best "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" restaurant in Pennsylvania, it's more than worth the effort. As one reviewer wrote on Yelp, "BEST BREAKFAST IN THE WORLD!"
honeyssitneat-north.mobilebytes.com
(215) 925-1150
800 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
2. Mom-Mom's Kitchen
Mom-Mom's Kitchen is one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Pennsylvania. Quite literally. An iconic Philadelphia eatery since it opened in 2013, Mom-Mom's hit hard times during the pandemic and was forced to permanently close the location that featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" back in 2020. But in 2024, it returned with a twist: Mom-Mom's is now served out of a window in the back of the Carbon Copy brewery in Philly's Port Richmond neighborhood.
The trappings may be very different now, but it's still the same delicious handmade Polish cuisine that wowed Guy Fieri when he visited the old location. He was especially impressed by the fusion cheesesteak pierogies devised by chefs Kaitlin Wines and Ryan Elmore. "Wow! It's absolutely wrecking regular cheesesteaks for me," Fieri said after taking a bite. "This is like a legitimate, groundbreaking destination dish."
Customers seem to agree. "The cheesesteak pierogis are to die for!" wrote one on Yelp. "Cheesesteak is the GOAT." Though it's at the same location, keep in mind that any drinks you order from Carbon Copy will be on a separate tab from your Mom-Mom's order. A small price to pay for a slice of pierogi heaven.
3124 Richmond St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
3. Woodrow's Sandwich Shop
Philadelphia and cheesesteaks are synonymous. It's the number one signature dish in the City of Brotherly Love. But while just about every restaurant in Philly offers up a different take on it, not every cheesesteak is equal. Enter Woodrow's Sandwich Shop, which unquestionably has one of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia. When Woodrow's Sandwich Shop was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" in 2020, Guy Fieri was treated to chef Kevin Kramer's signature creation: Woodrow's Whiz Whip.
This twist on the classic features Kramer's hand-made truffle cheese whiz, which gives the sandwich an unexpected flavor injection. Needless to say, Fieri was impressed. After taking a long moment to compose himself, he praised each of the ingredients before finally declaring that the truffle whiz "takes cheesesteak to another level." A level that other cities can only dream about. One diner visiting from Philly's age-old rival, New York City, wrote on Yelp, "This is probably the best Italian sandwich I've ever had, and I wish we had this sandwich in NY." Now that's a mic drop.
(215) 470-3559
630 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
4. Hardena
Opened by the Widjojo family way back in 2001, Hardena has firmly established itself as one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the U.S. Also known as Hardena/Waroeng Surabaya (waroeng roughly translates to a family-owned small cafe and Surabaya is a city in Indonesia), this destination dive is conveniently located just a couple of blocks from the Tasker Morris subway station in South Philadelphia.
That made it easy for Guy Fieri to find when he visited in 2020 for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Upon tasting it, he was blown away by the restaurant's signature ginger chicken. In fact, Food Network declared it as the number one dish Fieri has eaten in all of Pennsylvania. "The sambal is the bomb," Fieri said. "With the rice, with the crunch, with the fry, with the chicken, when you can get that optimum bite, it's dynamite!"
Patrons agree. But don't just stick to the ginger chicken. Hardena has a ton of other flavorful options you won't want to miss, like the eggplant. "YUM, YUM and more YUM," one fan wrote on Yelp. "Quite possibly the best eggplant I have ever eaten."
(215) 271-9442
1754 S Hicks St #2217, Philadelphia, PA 19145
5. Gaul & Co. Malt House
Gaul & Co. Malt House in Philadelphia instantly became one of Guy Fieri's favorites when he tried the signature "Wit or Witowski" kielbasa "cheesesteak" sandwich. Chef Matt Yeck explained to Fieri that in Philly, cheesesteaks are usually served with or without onions, but once you add traditional, homemade Polish kielbasi meat, you get the "Wit or Witowski." "It's delicious. It's unique. I don't think I've ever had anything like it," raved Fieri when he visited Gaul & Co. Malt House for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" in 2020. "That is a destination sandwich."
Making Gaul & Co. Malt House a destination is exactly what Yeck had in mind when he and his friends opened it back in 2016. And it's part of why they moved their Port Richmond location to a larger venue, converting an old church into a new dining and event space in 2023. It's a building as unique as the food, which continues to draw raves from diners. One wrote on Yelp, "one of the best 'cheesesteaks' we've ever had! While it is a little non-traditional, it deserves the title of the best cheesesteak in Philly!" Now that's saying something.
(215) 423-7878
2619 E Indiana Ave Philadelphia, PA 19134
6. Big Jim's in The Run
Big Jim's in The Run opened way back in 1977, when "Big" Jim Bochicchio bought an old building in the Greenfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh and turned it into a restaurant. In the early days, the Bochicchio family lived above the dining room, making it a true family affair. And it still is today: "Big" Jim's nephew Vito Bochicchio bought the restaurant in 1992 and continues serving his grandma's recipes to Steelers fans daily.
Guy Fieri visited Big Jim's in The Run for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" way back in 2009 and was instantly impressed with the huge servings and even bigger flavors. "When you look in the dictionary under 'ridiculous,' that sandwich is right there," Fieri said while beholding a massive veal parmesan sandwich. "Aww, that's good!"
Nearly 50 years after it opened, Big Jim's in The Run is still serving up massive sandwiches that will blow your mind. "This is without a doubt the best Reuben I have ever had in my life," wrote one diner on Yelp. "It's the size of my head and packed with meat."
(412) 421-0532
201 Saline St, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
7. The Dor-Stop Restaurant
Guy Fieri brought "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" to The Dor-Stop Restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the fall of 2008. He was drawn by Dor-Stop's breakfasts, which are so legendary that Fieri actually brought his parents, aunt, and cousins with him to partake in the massive portions and deep flavors of the signature Breakfast Jumbot.
So just what is jumbot? Well, traditionally it's an Italian recipe for a type of hearty vegetable stew properly known as "giambotta," made with whatever ingredients you have around. In the case of Dor-Stop's Breakfast Jumbot, rather than throwing the veggies into a stew, they are scattered on the grill and fried together with sausages, cheese, eggs, and home fries for a rich and satisfying blend of flavors and textures that eats kind of like a huge omelet.
"Mmm. Oh, that is great," Fieri raved as he dug in. "That's a great meal." And it's not the only great breakfast you can order at The Dor-Stop. "These apple cinnamon pancakes were probably the best pancakes I've ever had!" wrote one fan on Yelp. The Dor-Stop was bought by new owners in 2024 who vowed to keep up the restaurant's traditions, and even added a giant mural of Fieri to commemorate his visit. That's a pretty good start.
(412) 561-9320
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
8. Kelly O's Diner
Kelly O'Connor opened Kelly O's Diner in the North Hills region of Pittsburgh in 2001. The diner quickly became a local treasure, but it went national eight years later when Guy Fieri visited for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Fieri was impressed with the family atmosphere, especially the recipes O'Connor's mom handed down, which serve as the backbone of the menu.
In particular, Fieri was wowed by O'Connor's take on haluski, a traditional Polish dish that mixes together onions, cabbage, bacon, egg noodles, cheese, and more for a delicious and unforgettable bite. "That's exactly what I would want to eat every day," Fieri said. "That's one of the surprise dishes I've had on triple-D." Haluski is just the start of the options at Kelly O's Diner, though. "[Probably] the best breakfast I've ever had," one patron wrote on Yelp. "Brother had French toast and he thought it was the best he ever had. Might make the 5 hr drive back just for breakfast sometime."
Fieri even revisited Kelly O's for a 2021 episode of "Triple D Nation." The publicity has certainly helped Kelly O's Diner soar to new heights, with three locations across the Pittsburgh area serving hungry souls. Eat up!
Multiple locations
9. Silk City Diner
Silk City Diner is a Philadelphia institution dating back to 1954, but in 2007, it got a major overhaul when new owner Mark Bee transformed it into a destination hot spot. He turned it into Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge, complete with a dance floor, DJ event space, and tiki bar to go with the classic old-school diner life.
That reimagining of an old classic came just in time for Guy Fieri's 2007 visit with "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," and it was perfectly in keeping with the food Fieri experienced on his visit: diner classics, reimagined with an upscale twist, thanks to fine dining techniques imported by French-trained chefs. Fieri likes his classic flavorbombs, though, so he was particularly wowed by the sriracha wings. "Wow, that's savory," Fieri exclaimed. "I gotta tell you, that's a primo wing, bro. I'd eat those every day."
Nearly two decades later, Silk City Diner is still serving up primo food that will make all the bros go "wow." "This place has amazing brunch food," gushed one Yelp reviewer. "One of the best things I have ever eaten!" And with diner, lounge, and garden seating options, not only can you choose your favorite type of food from the menu, but you can also choose your ambiance. What more could you ask for?
(215) 592-8838
435 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
10. The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Head down to the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Southwest Center City, Philadelphia, and you'll find The Sidecar Bar and Grille. Once upon a time, it was home to just a bar, but in 2005, Adam Ritter opened The Sidecar Bar and Grille, an upscale take on traditional bar food. It was this vision that Guy Fieri experienced firsthand when he visited for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" in 2013, and he was digging it.
In particular, Fieri was enamored with the restaurant's unique clam chowder gnocchi, which was topped with crispy shallots. "Wow," Fieri gushed. "This is literally one of the best gnocchi dishes I've ever had." And that's just one of many great items The Sidecar Bar and Grille offers up. "Best Buffalo chicken cheesesteak I've ever had," wrote one Yelp reviewer, while another patron wrote, "bar none, the best bloody Mary I've ever had." "Incredible Brussels sprouts," a third chimed in, "honestly best I've ever had."
This consistent excellence is particularly impressive considering The Sidecar Bar & Grille has changed ownership twice since Fieri's visit. But based on the reaction of fans who continue to flock to the restaurant to try its prized dishes, it seems the food is as good as ever.
(215) 732-3429
2201 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
11. Daddypops
If you head to Pennsylvania to partake in the state's signature regional culinary specialties, you can hit up Philly for a cheesesteak, or you can go to Pittsburgh for a fry-stuffed Primanti sandwich. Ask locals which is better, and you're angling for a fight. But there's one delicacy that Pennsylvanians on both sides of the state can agree on: scrapple. And by delicacy, we hope you don't have a delicate stomach, because scrapple is leftover chunks of pig meat that are boiled, minced, and added to a cornmeal and flour mush.
"Yum" might not be your first thought if you're not from Pennsylvania, but Guy Fieri hit up Daddypops Diner in Hatboro in 2008 to find out firsthand what the dish is like. Originally built way back in 1953, Daddypops offers up a true classic PA diner experience with scrapple that can't be beat, assuming you're into that sort of thing. Fieri was up to the challenge, though he donned a blindfold before attempting to guess by taste and texture exactly what he was eating. "From that bite," he said, "I feel that I had hoof, ear, and tongue."
The restaurant also serves other dishes that are highly rated by patrons, and the atmosphere feels like going home again. "Daddypops is an absolute gem," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "Walking in feels like stepping into a timeless diner — warm, welcoming, and full of character." And the scrapple? It's optional.
(215) 675-9717
232 N York Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040
Methodology
In order to determine the best "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" restaurants in Pennsylvania, the first thing we had to do, of course, was watch the show segments filmed in the state to see what Guy Fieri's thoughts and feelings were about each establishment. However, since many of those visits occurred years or even decades ago, we also cross-referenced Fieri's opinions with recent customer reviews. Many of the Pennsylvania restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" have changed ownership or even closed in the years since appearing on the show, so we wanted to ensure the information was as up-to-date as possible. Only restaurants that are still open and still serving delicious food at a consistently high level were considered; these are the top selections. Bon appétit!