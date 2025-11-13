The Best 11 Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Restaurants In Pennsylvania

For two decades, Guy Fieri has been scouring the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" of America in search of that elusive, mythical land of wonder and happiness known as Flavortown. It doesn't appear on any map, but just like El Dorado and Shangri-La, it's real, and it's out there somewhere. One of Fieri's best guesses as to the possible location of Flavortown is Pennsylvania. Could one of the state's many diners and dives hold the secret entrance to Flavortown? Fieri obviously thinks so, as he's visited no fewer than 26 different restaurants in the Keystone State, searching for treasure on a plate.

Which spots brought Fieri closest to the promised land, and which are still the best option for adventurous eaters looking to follow in their guru's footsteps? The answers may not be the same, as one of the untold truths of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is that many restaurants featured on the show over the years have since closed or changed management. So what you see in the older episodes may not be what you get today.

With that in mind, we've put together this list of the 11 best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Restaurants" in Pennsylvania, based not just on Fieri's experiences, but also on what you might get if you visit them now. Will you taste one of the best burgers we've seen on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives?" Or maybe some of the best pierogies or fries? Anything is possible ... in Flavortown.