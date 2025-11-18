4 Trader Joe's Products That Were Removed From Shelves In 2025
Trader Joe's is known for its seasonally rotating cast of unique and themed products. While the changing seasons and calendar holidays are times when we can expect product offerings at Trader Joe's to change, the chain also removes items from its shelves for other reasons, even if they happen to be customer-favorites. This has happened a few times in 2025.
According to Trader Joe's website, "If a product is not earning its spot on our shelves, then we discontinue it to make room for something new." In other words, if an item isn't selling well broadly, it won't stick around. Other times, certain offerings are removed regionally. For instance, its mega-popular San Francisco Sourdough (which appears to have left most shelves at this point) was still being sold in New York and New Jersey back in 2024, but hadn't been available in some Midwestern stores for years.
Tracking the life cycle of your go-to groceries at Trader Joe's is hard, so we've pulled together a list of products that were removed from shelves in 2025. So if you shop at Trader Joe's anytime soon, don't expect to find any of these items waiting there for you.
Pretzel Breadsticks
The first item relegated to the sidelines in 2025 is pretzel breadsticks (which also made our list of the 17 discontinued Trader Joe's items we miss the most). The product was a fun take on the classic breadstick, infused with pretzel flavor. The grocery chain called them "twisty" and "rustic," and while the sticks could be eaten on their own, customers also paired them with the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread (which Trader Joe's fans have plenty of creative ideas for), or used them as part of charcuterie boards.
Despite what seemed like widespread popularity, the pretzel breadsticks were discontinued earlier in 2025. Although Trader Joe's typically doesn't disclose the specific reasoning behind each discontinuation, on the r/traderjoes subreddit, u/jzarwi88 confirmed the breadsticks' fate, saying, "They are discontinued as per crew members at multiple stores today." At the end of January, a post on the Trader Joe's Discontinued Facebook page lamented the loss of pretzel breadsticks, with one commenter encouraging customers to contact the chain, "If they get a lot of complaints, they will bring them back," they wrote.
As of November 2025, Trader Joe's doesn't offer any breadstick products. If you're looking for alternatives, there are a number of items that could work as dipping devices, charcuterie board adornments, or simple snacks. To cash in on that pretzel flavor, snack on Trader Joe's mini pretzel twists or crunchy pretzel sticks, which are kind of like a mini version of the breadsticks, flavored with notes of honey.
Pancake Bread
On the sweeter side of products that have tragically gone to the Trader Joe's graveyard is an item shoppers couldn't get enough of: Pancake Bread. The product was exactly what it sounds like, a perfect combination of buttered pancakes topped with maple syrup and a loaf of bread.
The bread was phased out from the store's offerings sometime at the beginning of 2025. Some customers shared on Reddit that although Pancake Bread was one of their favorite items to snag, it might not have been universally popular. "They ended up having to donate a lot of excess, making it a loser, I guess ... All I know is I am going to miss this bread a lot. It's probably the best morning dessert with my coffee that I can think of," wrote u/WildPrize4441.
Some customers have suggested that Trader Joe's Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cake is a close cousin to the original and tastes very similar, like Pancake Bread with frosting. Otherwise, if a breakfast-themed sweet treat is what you're looking for, the chain offers cinnamon buns, different flavors of its Brioche Style Liège Waffles (like maple and pumpkin spice), babka, and cinnamon coffee cake, which, more than likely, incorporate a lot of the same flavors as Pancake Bread.
Pizza Sprinkle Seasoning Blend
Items that take up less space on Trader Joe's shelves seem like they could be safer from discontinuation, right? The truth is, smaller products, like spice and seasoning blends, are just as vulnerable as everything else. One surprising discontinuation in this category in 2025 was the chain's Pizza Sprinkle Seasoning Blend that debuted in 2023.
Along the same lines as its other unique spice offerings, like the (also-discontinued) Ketchup Sprinkle and the iconic Everything But the Bagel, the short-lived blend combined all the flavors of a cheesy slice of pizza into a sprinkleable topping. There was no right or wrong way to use the seasoning. Some customers incorporated it into pizza-inspired appetizers, some sprinkled it on loaded potato skins, and others put it right on top of homemade pizza.
Redditors lamented the discontinuation of the spice, with u/doritowildflower writing, "Noooo!! ... If you come across a dupe, please share". As it turns out, there are ways to recreate Trader Joe's Pizza Sprinkle Seasoning Blend. The sprinkle was a mixture of tomato powder, granulated garlic, paprika, sea salt, rice concentrate, coriander, black pepper, dried parsley, dried basil, and dried oregano. While we can't know the exact proportions, you could attempt to create a similar flavor on your own using these ingredients — think of it like a science experiment. Or, McCormick pizza topping seasoning and King Arthur pizza seasoning are similar products you can try.
Beef-less Ground Beef
Trader Joe's has a plethora of vegan options to satisfy customers with plant-based dietary preferences. Its Japanese fried rice is a favorite among shoppers, alongside soy chorizo and kimbap. Another customer-loved item that was unfortunately discontinued in October 2025: beef-less ground beef.
The product was a soy-based meat substitute, and one of the first plant-based meat options Trader Joe's brought to its stores. Beef-less beef was perfect for crafting tacos or stuffing into peppers (as seen on the packaging). Additionally, it fared well in the freezer, so customers could take advantage of each pack's six servings over a longer period of time.
The vegan beef was so well-loved that one customer started an entire Reddit thread dedicated to lamenting over Trader Joe's recent lack of meatless meat. Some posts speculate that Yves, the company that supposedly makes the beef-less beef, is going out of business or that they themselves are discontinuing it, hence the product being removed from shelves. If this is the case, like many other discontinued Trader Joe's items, the vegan beef substitute could make a return (albeit in another form) should the chain find another vendor. On Trader Joe's website, customers can submit a form asking for discontinued items to return.