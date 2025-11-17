6 Aldi Spices We Always Buy & 3 To Avoid

Aldi makes stocking up on spice cabinet staples a no-brainer. Most of the chain's Stonemill brand spices and seasonings retail for under three dollars a bottle, which is a total bargain for specialty mixes like everything bagel seasoning and organic smoked paprika. The familiar favorites are on shelves too, meaning that things like onion powder, garlic salt, and crushed oregano leaves should count among the best foods to buy at Aldi when your budget is trim. That makes putting together your family's favorite dishes even easier — you can take advantage of Aldi's exceptional prices for every item on your recipe card.

Certain items in the Aldi spice aisle offer more of an advantage in the kitchen than others. I wanted to be sure of which bottles were essentials and which I could easily do without, so I collected up a variety of the spices I use most from the Aldi collection and tossed in a few familiar items to see which were must-haves and which I wouldn't buy again. It may come down to a matter of taste, but if the chain's aiming for the middle ground to capture the majority of consumer dollars, there should be at least some easily recognized winners and losers on the shelves.

For savory seasonings, I made a simple roasted vegetable blend and used one selection per batch. For the sweeter spices — cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice — I added them to coffee with a little sweetener and milk rather than baking something, to keep the flavors more concentrated. Here's how it all shook out.