14 Types Of Green Beans And How To Use Them

Nothing beats fresh green beans. While you can jump through hoops to make your canned variety taste better, why bother? Fresh green beans are vibrant and flavorful and can be prepared and eaten in a variety of ways, including raw, steamed, sauteed, or baked. There are plenty of delicious green bean recipes you can make year-round, including soups, stir-fries, and casseroles — and you're not restricted to just one type of bean. In fact, there are multiple varieties that you can use to up your veggie game.

Green beans have been cultivated for centuries. While you can find over 500 varieties around the world, there are two main types: bush and pole beans. As you might guess, bush beans grow on bushes, whereas pole beans grow on vines and often need supports like poles to help them grow. Nearly all varieties of green beans feature pods with seeds inside. However, they can come in a range of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. Here are some of the most popular types of green beans, as well as some tips on how to use them.