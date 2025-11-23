7 Surprising Uses For Old Bay Seasoning You Never Tried Before

Born on the Chesapeake Bay over 75 years ago, Old Bay earned its fame as the ultimate seasoning for seafood. But as any Marylander will happily remind you, Old Bay Seasoning is capable of so much more. It's salty and a little spicy, and somehow manages to play nice with both sweet and savory dishes.

There are plenty of ways to use Old Bay Seasoning beyond seafood. You've probably tried it on fries by now (and if not, please treat yourself immediately). So instead of french fries, we'll look at French toast. Instead of buttermilk biscuits, we'll look at buttermilk frosting.

From breakfast to dessert, our list aims to explore some of the more surprising ways to use Old Bay — at least surprising for those of us outside of Maryland. Whether you're a longtime Old Bay loyalist or someone just looking to shake things up in the kitchen, these ideas will have you reaching for that iconic yellow canister a lot more often — and not just when seafood's on the menu.