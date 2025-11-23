Once-Struggling Steakhouse Chain Plotting Comeback After Shuttering Hundreds Of Locations
Coming in at number 9 in our ranking of national steakhouse chains from worst to best, Sizzler is an iconic eatery for some and an outdated punchline to others (mainly younger generations raised on sitcom reruns). Heralded as putting the fast-casual dining concept on the map, Sizzler is beloved for its juicy (and reasonably priced) cuts of steak, as well as its unlimited salad bar featuring an assortment of fixings (plus prepared salads), hot foods, and desserts. The chain once dominated the steakhouse landscape and grew to roughly 700 locations in the '90s, but recent counts show Sizzler has a little less than 80 remaining restaurants, primarily situated on the West Coast.
In an effort to recapture some of its cache (and customers) of yore, Sizzler has undertaken a years' long update to its restaurant. In a conversation with QSR Magazine, the restaurant's chief growth officer Robert Clark says the rebranding is more about teasing out the beloved aspects of Sizzler, as opposed to fundamentally changing the establishment. So far, the effort seems to be a success, as Clark claims that remodeled restaurants are seeing consistent sales increases of nearly 50% or higher (in the case of one location, sales increased by a whopping 100% after being updated). Sizzler's marketing has also been polished to elicit the nostalgic feelings the restaurant can inspire. Think bold red backgrounds, 80s fonts, and family-friendly cartoon characters like Ribby Ribeye and the Salad Bar-barian.
Is Sizzler primed for steakhouse supremacy once again?
Unlike other restaurant chains, many steakhouses were able to weather the storm of the pandemic and even excel in the following years. Despite its competitors' successes, Sizzler did not fare well after the pandemic and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing mandatory dining room closures and high rent prices. It's worth noting the restaurant did receive federal loan assistance during the pandemic and that the bankruptcy filing affected corporate-owned stores exclusively. Most franchise locations remained open, and the chain exited bankruptcy in 2023. While the restaurant has apparently bounced back from the ravages of COVID-19, it faces a unique challenge that's somehow a blessing and a curse.
Sizzler's endless salad bar has been a major draw at the restaurant since its heyday. Buffet-style dining was once wildly popular, but the restaurant concept has experienced plenty of ups and downs over the years. The pandemic emphasized the hygiene concerns surrounding buffets and salad bars, and some projected that the concept wouldn't last much longer. However, consumers are returning to buffets thanks to their affordability at a time when high food costs have people avoiding dining out. As for Sizzler's "centerpiece," as it was described by chief growth officer Robert Clark (via Fast Company), the chain's salad bar has been revamped to be roomier and less institutional in appearance by replacing stainless steel warmers and cookware with more aesthetically pleasing additions. Here's hoping that these and other changes aid in Sizzler's ascent and that the chain becomes a leading steakhouse once again.