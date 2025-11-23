Once-Struggling Steakhouse Chain Plotting Comeback After Shuttering Hundreds Of Locations

Coming in at number 9 in our ranking of national steakhouse chains from worst to best, Sizzler is an iconic eatery for some and an outdated punchline to others (mainly younger generations raised on sitcom reruns). Heralded as putting the fast-casual dining concept on the map, Sizzler is beloved for its juicy (and reasonably priced) cuts of steak, as well as its unlimited salad bar featuring an assortment of fixings (plus prepared salads), hot foods, and desserts. The chain once dominated the steakhouse landscape and grew to roughly 700 locations in the '90s, but recent counts show Sizzler has a little less than 80 remaining restaurants, primarily situated on the West Coast.

In an effort to recapture some of its cache (and customers) of yore, Sizzler has undertaken a years' long update to its restaurant. In a conversation with QSR Magazine, the restaurant's chief growth officer Robert Clark says the rebranding is more about teasing out the beloved aspects of Sizzler, as opposed to fundamentally changing the establishment. So far, the effort seems to be a success, as Clark claims that remodeled restaurants are seeing consistent sales increases of nearly 50% or higher (in the case of one location, sales increased by a whopping 100% after being updated). Sizzler's marketing has also been polished to elicit the nostalgic feelings the restaurant can inspire. Think bold red backgrounds, 80s fonts, and family-friendly cartoon characters like Ribby Ribeye and the Salad Bar-barian.