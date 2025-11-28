The Best New Aldi Finds Of December 2025
While Aldi is best known for its low prices and unique shopping concept, the quality of its products is perhaps the most appealing aspect of the store. That makes it a good option for stocking up on holiday essentials, gifts, and other goodies, whether you're shopping for a loved one or looking to treat yourself. In addition to Aldi's awesome stocking stuffer selection, which includes snacks, decor, and more, December is a big month for Aldi Finds. In case you're a late convert, Aldi Finds are specialty goods that change on a weekly basis.
This month's selection features a variety of holiday-themed items, such as sweet treats, coffee drinks, tasty appetizers, cute decor, fashionable tumblers, cookie decorating kits, and more. Because Finds are swapped each week, these products are only available for a limited time. And because it's not uncommon for Aldi Finds to sell out quickly, people should keep that in mind when planning their shopping excursions.
Frozen Bean Gingerbread Flavored Latte & Frappe Mix
When patronizing a fancy coffee shop, you'd be lucky to get a tasty concoction for less than $5. With Aldi's Frozen Bean Gingerbread Flavored Latte & Frappe Mix, you can enjoy three barista-grade grande coffee drinks for just $4.99. This ultra premium mix works great with cold and hot beverages.
Appetitos Cranberry & Feta Mini Puff Pastries
Appetitos Cranberry & Feta Mini Puff Pastries are a perfect quick appetizer or snack when you're struck with a sophisticated craving. Retailing for $5.29 per box, Aldi shoppers get 12 delicious frozen pastries that can be prepared quickly and effortlessly.
Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Coffee Cups
Synonymous with Christmastime, peppermint is an iconic holiday flavor. We love candy canes as much as the next shopper, but Aldi's Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Coffee Cups offer a more refined way to indulge in this holiday flavor. Each box retails for $5.29 and includes 12-single serving coffee cups.
Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche
Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche features a vanilla-flavored pastry cream that wonderfully complements the fluffy texture of the bread. Arriving at Aldi on December 3, this cutesy loaf will retail for $7.49. Try transforming this delicious bread into a decadent dessert by adding scoops of ice cream to your brioche.
Benton's Vanilla Flavor Snowman Grahams Snack Packs
Seasonal snacking doesn't get any more wholesome than Benton's Vanilla Flavor Snowman Grahams Snack Packs. Priced at $3.99, each box contains 12 individual bags of tasty snowman treats, perfect for sprucing up school lunches or as a sweet workday pick-me-up.
Park Street Deli Sweet & Spicy Pickle Chips
The Park Street Deli Sweet & Spicy Pickle Chips are keeping 2024's popular swicy food trend alive and well at Aldi. Retailing for $2.49, these pickles can elevate sandwiches, hot dogs, charcuterie boards, and more.
Specially Selected Gluten Free Salted Caramel Marshmallows
Did you know that Aldi offers artisanal marshmallows? The chain's hand-crafted Specially Selected Gluten Free Salted Caramel Marshmallows lend a bit of savory sweetness to hot beverages like coffee and cocoa. Shoppers can snag a bag for $3.49.
Millville Hot Chocolate Pancake Mix
Hitting store shelves on December 3, Millville Hot Chocolate Pancake Mix puts a seasonal spin on a classic breakfast dish. Retailing at just $1.95 a box, this mix is a charming way to treat overnight guests during the holidays. For even more flavor, here are some tempting pancake toppings that aren't syrup.
Baker's Treat Vanilla Creme Mini Muffin
Baker's Treat Vanilla Creme Mini Muffins are a bite-sized snack featuring a delightful vanilla flavor. And talk about convenience: for $2.75 a box, Aldi customers get five individual packets containing four muffins each for maximum snacking pleasure.
Reggano Christmas Pasta
Aldi's Reggano Christmas Pasta is bound to make any home-cooked meal a lot more festive. Hitting store shelves on December 3, this durum semolina pasta may well delight adults and children alike with its fun holiday-inspired shapes. Shoppers can grab a bag for just $2.39 each.
Crafty Cooking Kits Nordic Gnomes Sugar Cookie Kit
One part craft project and one part deliciousness, Aldi's Crafty Cooking Kit Nordic Gnomes Sugar Cookie Kit is edible entertainment for kids and grownups. Each kit retails for $5.99 and includes cookie and frosting mix, a cookie cutter, red food tint, piping bag, and decorating tip.
Adventuridge 18 oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler
For just $6.99, the Adventuridge Thirst Crusher Tumbler at Aldi allows you to enjoy your favorite beverages in style. Along with an adorable rose dot motif, shoppers can choose from many tumbler patterns and colors, including blue, purple, and a seasonally appropriate snowflake design.
Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin
For only $9.99, the Choceur Holiday Nuts Tin offers three tasty treats in one convenient package. Even better, these chocolate-covered candies are inspired by beverages like Whiskey Old-Fashioned (cherries), Hot Toddy (peanuts), and Mulled Cider (almonds). Look for this great buy at Aldi on December 3.
Bake Shop Peppermint Flavored Brownies
For a surprising flavor combination that works so beautifully, Aldi's Bake Shop Peppermint Flavored Brownies are a one-of-a-kind dessert perfect for the holiday season. Shoppers can pick up an eight-count box for just $4.49, which ensures there's plenty to go around. Even better, these festive brownies are made with non-synthetic food coloring for your peace of mind.
Burrata Bites
Burrata Bites are landing at Aldi on December 17, with each box retailing for $4.29. In case you're wondering about the difference between burrata and mozzarella cheese, burrata consists of a thin outer mozzarella layer and an inner filling of stracciatella (creamy mozzarella cheese curds). Aldi's version is a slight tweak on the original, as these bites feature velvety ricotta and a crispy breading.
Benton's Gingerbread Mini Village Kit
Upgrade your holidays with Benton's Gingerbread Mini Village Kit at Aldi. Featuring four separate abodes just waiting to be constructed and decorated, this kit is a perfect way to flex your creative muscles while ensuring a delicious end result. Each kit costs just $8.49.
Kirkton House Coffee Bar Tray Objects
Kirkton House Coffee Bar Tray Objects sound like a fitting choice for anyone who considers coffee not merely a beverage, but a lifestyle. Retailing for $5.99, the offering includes a funny mug, coffee grounds container, wood spoon, and adorable signboard. Find this set at Aldi starting December 24.
Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwiches
Capably blending gentle spice and a sweet cream cheese filling, the Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwiches from Aldi offer a festive way to satisfy one's sweet tooth this December. For $4.99, shoppers can snag a 12-count pack from the chain.
Friendly Farms Almond Nog
Classic eggnog is a sometimes boozy beverage made with a blend of eggs, milk, and sugar, but Aldi will soon have a non-dairy version available. On December 10, shoppers can pick up a carton of Friendly Farms Almond Nog for just $3.79. This version of the seasonal beverage can be enjoyed by folks who avoid dairy or animal-based products in general.
Crofton Glass Tea Pot
Just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping, Aldi's Crofton Glass Tea Pot will debut at the store on December 24. Priced at $9.99, this is an excellent buy for any tea enthusiasts in your life (including yourself). Remember that a cup of tea can be affected by the quality of the water, so use filtered or bottled water for the best results.
Specially Selected Holiday Macarons
Not to be confused with macaroons, which contain shredded coconut, macarons are colorful cookies sandwiches with filling, while macaroons consist of shredded coconut that's formed into a mound. Available on December 3, Aldi's Specially Selected Holiday Macarons make an excellent gift or a sophisticated snack. Shoppers can snag a pack for $7.99.