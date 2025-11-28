11 Restaurant Chains You Should Probably Skip In 2026

Benihana has spent decades cultivating an image as the go-to teppanyaki destination, and a place where the grill show is part of the meal's value. But ever since it was acquired by One Group in 2024, the chain has seen an escalating wave of criticism from both diners and its own staff. And unlike older grievances from years ago, the most troubling complaints are recent, widespread, and consistent.

Customers report that the chain's experience no longer feels like it used to, with horrible service, including not taking food allergies seriously. Others describe uneven cooking, long waits despite reservations, and dining rooms that feel less cared for than they once were. Employees have also publicly voiced dissatisfaction, citing concerns about management changes, staffing shortages, and increased pressure to hit service quotas. When staff morale drops, the impacts eventually show up on the plate, and for a chain built on the promise of a premium, entertaining experience, that problem is especially visible.

Benihana is not just struggling with quality; it is struggling with identity. Under its new ownership, it feels increasingly like an expensive steakhouse concept trying to operate a theatrical dining model without the necessary investment. Until these issues are resolved, 2026 may be the year diners decide to go elsewhere for tableside flair.