10 Great British Bake Off Scandals That Completely Rocked The Franchise

"The Great British Bake Off," fondly abbreviated to GBBO on social media, is a long-running baking competition show "where passionate amateur baking fans compete to be crowned the U.K.'s Best Amateur Baker." It first premiered on BBC2 in 2010 with national treasure Mary Berry judging alongside celebrity baker Paul Hollywood, and was hosted by presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

A family-friendly reality program that is quintessentially British, the show soon became a big hit. Even with a ton of baking innuendos, some dramatic GBBO moments, several memorable culinary disasters, and a controversial network move that everyone thought would be the end of the show, it is still one of the most-watched programs on Channel 4, and a representative program of the U.K. to international audiences.

As one can expect from a long-running show with 16 seasons and a 15-year run (so far), GBBO has been through many controversies. Some took place inside the iconic white tent, others behind the scenes. Here are 10 scandals that rocked "The Great British Bake Off," both on and off screen.