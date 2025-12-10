The Pennsylvania Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant That's Giving The Classic Pierogi A Mouthwatering Makeover

You don't necessarily need swanky dining rooms and Michelin-starred chefs, because sometimes, hole-in-the-wall spots are the best. One of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in Pennsylvania is Mom-Mom's Kitchen. There are a few reasons why the quaint eatery stands out, but the spin it puts on pierogis is the main one worth mentioning.

Philly's Mom-Mom's Kitchen slings a few different kinds of pierogis, including a cheesesteak option, which makes sense considering where it's located. The cheesesteak pierogis fuse the city's iconic sandwich with the Polish staple, and even Guy Fieri was impressed when he tried them on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." The pierogis are stuffed with Cooper Sharp, which is a creamy white cheese that's often used on cheesesteaks, plus caramelized onions and black pepper ketchup (yum!). To convince you further, some Yelp reviews say the pierogis are "to die for" and are "out of this world."

The eatery also makes farmer's cheese, vegan Potato, and Kapusta (which has caramelized onions, rye bread crumbs, and mustard sour cream) versions of its pierogis. They all come either pan seared, boiled, or deep fried, and you can step it up further and add smoked kielbasa to any of them. You can also order fresh or frozen pierogis to go if you want more at home.