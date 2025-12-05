5 Best Costco Online Savings Deals In December 2025
It's no secret that Costco's unique grocery store model allows shoppers to unlock big savings. Buying groceries in bulk can be cheaper for a lot of consumers, and the chain's exclusive Kirkland Signature brand offers quality products at more affordable prices when compared to name-brand goods. Then, there's the fact that Costco makes most of its money from membership fees, which allows the store to price items lower than other retailers. All these factors come together to make Costco a great place to find the best deals, and there are plenty of big bargains awaiting members this December.
While shoppers will find amazing products inside Costco locations, there are also tons of great specials available exclusively online. We brought together the most impressive online offers available this month, including big savings on sophisticated snacks, high-end coffee makers, gourmet gift boxes, and more. Now for the fine print: Costco shoppers only have until December 31 to take advantage of these prices. And when a product runs out, it won't be restocked. That means fast action is encouraged if you spy the perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself) on our list.
D'Artagnan 13-piece Gourmet Roasting Ham & Luxury Charcuterie Gift Box
You may already be familiar with the D'Artagnan food brand, as the company has produced a variety of natural and sustainable specialty meat products for more than three decades. Now at Costco, the D'Artagnan 13-piece Gourmet Roasting Ham & Luxury Charcuterie Gift Box is a real delight for any carnivorous foodies in your life. According to one customer review, "The variety of items was excellent. Would buy this product again." While another reviewer praised the gift box's "White glove service," highlighting the meticulous packaging. Shoppers can score this savory selection for $149.99, which is $60 less than the original price.
So what do you get in this massive box of luxury meats? The star of the gift box is the three pound applewood smoked boneless ham, but customers also receive prosciutto, smoked chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, hickory smoked bacon, chicken leg confit (fully cooked), chicken apple sausage links, and Cajun-style andouille sausage. Additionally, this meat sampler pack comes with black and white truffle butters, plus rendered duck fat (which is an excellent addition to compound butter recipes).
Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine
If you consider coffee machines a must-have kitchen appliance rather than a luxury, the Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee, and Cold Brew Machine may be a worthwhile investment. Regularly priced at $1,699.99, this impressive, multi-function machine is available all month at Costco for $1,199.99. That's a discount of $500, which coffee-obsessed members are encouraged to take advantage of ASAP.
Talk about a seamless blend of advanced functionality and ease of use: this coffee machine features a touchscreen for putting your personal spin on beverages, as well as remote brewing capability from your smartphone. If you like a bit of versatility in your morning brew, this state-of-the-art machine can make over 35 unique coffee drinks. You can even program the device to remember up to 20 of your favorite concoctions for easy brewing. For further inspiration, check out these coffee recipes that put your average cup to shame, like salted caramel iced coffee and spiced brown sugar lattes.
The Fruit Company Festive 10-Box Tower
Bursting with a wide assortment of fancy snacks, the Fruit Company Festive 10-Box Tower is every foodie's dream. It would take forever and a day to list all the goodies included within, but Costco members can look forward to a fresh fruit selection (which includes three pear varieties as well as Fuji apples), plus gourmet snacks like chocolate covered cherries, roasted mixed nuts, honey wheat crackers, garlic summer sausage, and so much more. According to one satisfied customer in a review posted on the Costco website, "My family rave about how incredible everything is in the Holiday Tower."
This selection of fancy goodies usually costs $99.99, but Costco members can access an amazing offer this December. All month long, the 10-box tower can be yours for $69.99, meaning that customers will save $30. This set also comes packaged in collectable tower boxes adorned with satin ribbons, making them highly convenient where gift-giving is concerned. Of course, you can always split up the gift tower and reserve the most tempting items for your home snack arsenal.
Tsar Nicoulai Mosaic Red Box 3 Farmed Caviars and 2 Wild American Roes
When it comes to the flavor profile of caviar, imagine a pleasant burst of umami tinged with the brininess of the sea. If that sounds like your idea of gourmet snacking, then the Tsar Nicoulai Mosaic Red Box collection at Costco is a must-buy item. This sampler pack comes with a total of five jars, including three farmed caviars (classic, select, and golden reserve white sturgeon) and two wild American roes (golden whitefish and MSC certified salmon roe). You also get a customized gift box, plus an attractive abalone and mother-of-pearl serving spoon (which is the preferred method of serving caviar because these materials don't alter the taste of caviar like metal does).
Originally retailing for $199.99, this sampler pack is currently available for the reduced price of $149.99, giving shoppers a sizable $50 discount. In business since 1984, Tsar Nicoulai is a respected California-based sturgeon farm that promotes sustainability and the humane treatment of fish. The company also has the distinction of being the only U.S.-based ECO-CERT sturgeon farm, meaning it must maintain high sustainability standards.
Comvita Certified UMF Raw Manuka Honey
Manuka honey is costlier than other varieties thanks to the difficulty of sourcing it (the honey is primarily derived from a specific tree indigenous to New Zealand). As such, shoppers interested in this product should hop on any discounts and deals as they arise. At Costco, a 2-pack of Comvita Certified UMF 20+ (MGO 829+) Raw Manuka Honey can be yours for the reduced price of $99.99, which is $40 less than the original asking price.
This honey variety is often touted for its health benefits, including the ability to ease throat ailments and coughs. Some also claim that it improves gut health and can naturally sooth skin conditions, such as eczema. It's worth noting that these claims haven't been completely verified, but limited research does show promise so far. As for uses, Manuka honey can be added to hot beverages like tea, or it can be mixed into oatmeal and yogurt for a healthy breakfast boost. You can also incorporate it into other preparations, as illustrated by these appealing honey-based recipes (which include honey glazed carrots and honey baked salmon).