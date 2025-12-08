5 Signs This Once-Popular Italian Restaurant Chain Might Not Survive 2026

The restaurant business has had a rough few years. Between the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and rising costs, many customers have changed their dining habits. The effect is particularly visible on large, family-style sit-down restaurant chains that are unable to keep up with the dangerous combination of dwindling or unpredictable demand, coupled with swiftly changing dining preferences. We've already witnessed the likes of Red Lobster and TGI Friday's filing for bankruptcy, and there's a slew of beloved chain restaurants that we might lose in 2026. Bertucci's, a New England staple that's served comfort Italian food since the 1980s, is showing signs that it's struggling to remain open.

While it contends with many of the challenges other family-style chains face, Bertucci's has been fielding additional pitfalls that have resulted in the company declaring bankruptcy multiple times. What makes the state of affairs for the Massachusetts-born restaurant even more stark is that at one point, it was one of America's top pizza chains and had about 100 locations across the country in the 2000s. Since then, a significant amount of pressure has come from the swiftly growing fast casual restaurant segment. The difference between quick serve restaurants, fast casual restaurants (like Panera Bread), and family-style chains is that fast casual eateries offer comparable quality to sit-down restaurants but with the added benefits of faster service and lower-priced options. Even as Bertucci's tries to stay afloat by restructuring its outlets and introducing new dining formats, the odds seem stacked against the once-beloved Italian chain.