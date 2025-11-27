Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2026

This chain of gastrobars, known for its array of martinis and pub fare, was one of many restaurant concepts that struggled in the wake of the pandemic. In 2018, the Texas-based chain had grown to more than 130 locations across the United States, but by 2020, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows a business to continue operating while restructuring itself, in an effort to become profitable again.

Unfortunately, those efforts haven't paid off as planned. Bar Louie has continued to close locations in the years since, and in March 2025, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again. By then, the business was down to just 48 locations (a mix between corporate-owned and franchises), which dwindled further to just 39 locations in October of the same year. The most current bankruptcy filing paints a bleak picture. Bar Louie claims to have between $1 million and $10 million in assets, but its debts are estimated between $50 million and $100 million. That math doesn't math — at least not in a profitable way.

The remaining Bar Louie locations were bought in October 2025 by a company that also owns and operates restaurant locations for Applebee's, Burger King, Papa John's, and more. It remains to be seen if new ownership will jump-start a revival for the chain or be the final nail in the coffin in 2026.