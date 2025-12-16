Rules You Should Know For Buying Food At Ollie's

Grocery bills got you down? You're not alone. The cost of filling a grocery cart has risen by almost 30% since February 2020, and the list of groceries that are increasing in price seems to be longer each month. It's one thing to buy the fruit that's on sale at your local supermarket, and maybe clip a coupon or two. But sometimes, your bargain hunting needs to go to a whole new level.

If scouring stores like Trader Joe's and Costco for savings isn't cutting it anymore, and you're already an expert at grocery store hacks to save you money, perhaps it's time to try bargain hunting elsewhere. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is among the chains of discount stores where you can score some foods for much less than you'd typically find on other stores' shelves. Ollie's claims you can save up to 70% off regular "fancy store" prices — aka, any typical retailer — to keep the costs for home goods and food more affordable.

If you want to keep your grocery bills from inflating more than the Goodyear blimp, Ollie's might be worth a shot. But if you're new to the Ollie's experience, knowing a few rules will help you get the most bang for your buck, rather than having a disappointing experience.