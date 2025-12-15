The 5 Best Spots To Bring A First Date In Boston, According To A Local

Boston has a thriving nightlife scene, with plenty of establishments to fit anyone's first-date personality, from lively and energized to low-key and moody. As someone who's lived in the area for the majority of my life, my rolodex of great establishments is long, and I like to keep it current. While I might not be going on first dates anymore, I've pulled together a list of a few spots I love and know would be the perfect vibe for those nervous about picking the perfect place (and one of them holds a special place in my heart as a first-date spot!).

Finding the right dining setting for a first date can be nerve-wracking. What are the best and worst restaurants for a first date? Is your date more the jeans and a sweater casual type, or do they love getting dressed up and exploring the finer things in life? Perhaps they fall somewhere in between? Once you're on the date, what's the absolute worst thing to order?

For Bostonians who want to take the guesswork out of planning a (hopefully) great first date, this list contains options across multiple categories, from bars to sit-down restaurants to indoor mini-golf spots. Each one has options for tasty food and drinks, and some even play into the deep history that runs through the city, so there's bound to be something here that will suit your (and your date's) tastes, while embracing the spirit of Boston.