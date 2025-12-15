The Best & Worst Holiday Cookies From Costco

When I ranked grocery store sugar cookies from best to worst for Mashed, Costco's Kirkland Signature Butter Sugar Cookies with Fall Sprinkles took the list's number-one spot. The holiday-time Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Cookies with Sprinkles are functionally identical to those list-topping fall sugar cookies, a mere alteration in sprinkle color contributing no functional difference.

Most importantly, the flavor of Costco's sugar cookies is as bold as can be for such a simple treat. Ample sugar and rich butter dominate, delivering on just about the Platonic ideal of how a sugar cookie should taste. Amplifying that effect is a dense consistency that's more akin to a cake than to a typical cookie. Even though each Christmas Sugar Cookie is on the thicker side, at no point did any of my bites become dry or unwieldy, thanks to that considerable density.

Maybe the only category in which the Kirkland Signature holiday sugar cookies are subpar is their appearance — festive Christmas sprinkles hardly mask the fact that they're otherwise devoid of color or personality. But ultimately, that's okay, given how remarkably the Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Cookies punch above their weight class. As the single best sugar cookies from any grocery store, Costco's Kirkland Signature sugar cookies are well worth a purchase, Christmassy sprinkles or not.